GV Wire
Something or Nothing? City Attorney Denies Request for City Hall Security Video
Did a Fresno city councilmember say something inappropriate at the City Hall security line? Politics 101 has learned that an investigation is “pending.”. The alleged incident occurred in mid-September. A witness said Miguel Arias, while at the checkpoint at the City Hall entrance said something — perhaps in a humorous manner — that was taken seriously by others.
GV Wire
Fresno County Redistricting Plan Trades One Gerrymander for Another
California once had a history of epic political and legal battles over redrawing legislative and congressional districts after each decennial census. The Legislature, dominated then as now by Democrats, would create maps that enhanced the party’s prospects of gaining, or at least holding, power and if the governor was a Democrat, the gerrymandered districts would become law.
GV Wire
Tight Poll Gives Maher Reason for Optimism, but Costa Confident of Victory
A new poll indicates that Kingsburg businessman Michael Maher has tightened the race against incumbent Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, in California’s 21st District. A Trafalgar Group poll of 515 likely voters shows a virtual tie — Costa at 44.2% to Republican Maher’s 43.8%. Twelve percent are undecided in a poll that concluded on Oct. 3.
GV Wire
State Grants of Nearly $5M Help Train More Healthcare Workers for Underserved Valley
California’s investment in educating and training more healthcare workers for underserved communities will put millions of dollars in the Central Valley to develop career pathways through pipeline programs, paid summer internships for undergraduates, and one-year post-undergraduate fellowships. The California Department of Health Care Access and Information recently awarded Fresno...
GV Wire
Oh Baby! Sang Family Donates $2.5M to Upgrade Newborn Care at CRMC
Thanks to a $2.5 million gift from a family of pediatricians, the birthing experience will be enhanced for mothers and their newborns at Community Regional Medical Center. The hospital’s parent company announced on Monday morning the donation from the Sang family in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth.
