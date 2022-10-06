ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers drops injury revelation after Packers’ Week 5 loss vs. Giants, but there’s a silver lining

The Green Bay Packers were shockingly upset by the New York Giants in London in Week 5, and Aaron Rodgers dropped a concerning truth bomb during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. During his sitdown with McAfee, Rodgers revealed he sustained a thumb injury on the final Hail Mary attempt against the Giants. While Rodgers indicated that his thumb is a little worse for the wear, the Packers star suggested he would “still be able to spin it,” which bodes well for his availability against the Jets on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb

Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting Dak Prescott’s return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that he’d be able to return within one […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ biggest disappointment through first 5 weeks of 2022 NFL season

Through five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the league’s biggest surprises. Many claimed that Dallas’ season was over after starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that has kept him out for multiple weeks. Instead, the Cowboys have not just survived without their quarterback, but thrived.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 Packers most responsible for Week 5 loss vs. Giants

The Green Bay Packers suffered a huge upset loss in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The Packers were in control until they weren’t and before they knew it, they were down 27-20, forced to try to stage a comeback of their own. They were ultimately unable to, and ended up losing by a score of 27-22.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin gets all philosophical after Steelers’ ‘disaster’ loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and head coach Mike Tomlin took a philosophical approach to cope with the loss. Tomlin assessed the Steelers’ performance in all three phases of the game–offense, defense, and special teams– and concluded that the team was nothing short of a “disaster” in all […] The post Mike Tomlin gets all philosophical after Steelers’ ‘disaster’ loss to Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
