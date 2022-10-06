The Green Bay Packers were shockingly upset by the New York Giants in London in Week 5, and Aaron Rodgers dropped a concerning truth bomb during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. During his sitdown with McAfee, Rodgers revealed he sustained a thumb injury on the final Hail Mary attempt against the Giants. While Rodgers indicated that his thumb is a little worse for the wear, the Packers star suggested he would “still be able to spin it,” which bodes well for his availability against the Jets on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO