Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.
‘I felt horrible’: Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after shocking Raiders loss
In the short 17-game NFL season, every game matters. Thus, tempers run high and frustrations boil over when things don’t go your way, as evidenced by Davante Adams’ actions during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders, now 1-4, choked yet...
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops injury revelation after Packers’ Week 5 loss vs. Giants, but there’s a silver lining
The Green Bay Packers were shockingly upset by the New York Giants in London in Week 5, and Aaron Rodgers dropped a concerning truth bomb during his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. During his sitdown with McAfee, Rodgers revealed he sustained a thumb injury on the final Hail Mary attempt against the Giants. While Rodgers indicated that his thumb is a little worse for the wear, the Packers star suggested he would “still be able to spin it,” which bodes well for his availability against the Jets on Sunday.
‘I’m here!’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes seen jawing at Raiders player in heated MNF moment
To say that the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was intense would be an understatement. The Chiefs battled back from a huge deficit to escape with a 30-29 victory in what turned out to be an epic contest. Things got so intense...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb
Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting Dak Prescott’s return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that he’d be able to return within one […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ biggest disappointment through first 5 weeks of 2022 NFL season
Through five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the league’s biggest surprises. Many claimed that Dallas’ season was over after starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that has kept him out for multiple weeks. Instead, the Cowboys have not just survived without their quarterback, but thrived.
3 Packers most responsible for Week 5 loss vs. Giants
The Green Bay Packers suffered a huge upset loss in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The Packers were in control until they weren’t and before they knew it, they were down 27-20, forced to try to stage a comeback of their own. They were ultimately unable to, and ended up losing by a score of 27-22.
Mike Tomlin gets real on Matt Canada’s job security amid offensive struggles
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has gotten off to a miserable start, and everyone knows that, including head coach Mike Tomlin. The longtime Steelers coach is doing everything he can to improve his team’s results, but so far, it has only resulted in disappointing losses, aside from their shocking Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Raiders make move to help Derek Carr after devasting loss to Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has not gotten off to a great start, and that continued in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders came up just short, losing by a score of 30-29, but the losses are beginning to add up considering they are already 1-4 through five games.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reacts to being new Al Bundy after scoring 4 TDs vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was dominant in their latest win, a 30-29 come from behind victory over the faltering Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce received four touchdown catches from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, becoming only the fifth tight end in NFL history to score at least four touchdowns in a single game.
Broncos star Russell Wilson’s status for Week 6 vs. Chargers after shoulder procedure
Russell Wilson is ready. The Denver Broncos star quarterback, who underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder last week, “should be ready to play” in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Broncos beat reporter Zak Stevens. Per Stevens, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that “Russell’s...
Mike Tomlin gets all philosophical after Steelers’ ‘disaster’ loss to Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and head coach Mike Tomlin took a philosophical approach to cope with the loss. Tomlin assessed the Steelers’ performance in all three phases of the game–offense, defense, and special teams– and concluded that the team was nothing short of a “disaster” in all […] The post Mike Tomlin gets all philosophical after Steelers’ ‘disaster’ loss to Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
