New asset classes driving DLT adoption, finds report by ISSA and ValueExchange

New asset classes driving DLT adoption, finds report by ISSA and ValueExchange. Live distributed ledger technology (DLT) has increased by 400% since 2021, according to recent research from ISSA and ValueExchange. The figure comes from the companies’ “DLT in the Real World” whitepaper, the culmination of their campaign to explain...
US stocks remain unsettled after wholesale inflation report

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher, though trading remain unsettled on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:17 p.m. Eastern. The index was roughly evenly split between gainers and losers. Different sectors have the market have been alternating between leading and lagging throughout the day.
HSBC picks Clearstream for post-trade services

HSBC has selected Deutsche Börse’s post-trading service provider Clearstream to administer investment fund activities. The partnership will provide HSBC’s markets and securities business with support for fund order routing, safekeeping, settlement and distribution support services. This will allow for improved operational efficiency and a wider coverage of the fund universe, the company says.
TrustQuay adds to TrustQuay Online platform

Technology provider TrustQuay has expanded TrustQuay Online, its end-to-end, cloud-native SaaS platform, with an SaaS enabled fund management administration product. This follows research by the company which found that interest in fund administration is a key growth area. The fully-integrated service will support trust, corporate and alternative fund service providers,...
Citi to launch 24/7 USD clearing in late 2022

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions has announced its intention to launch round-the-clock payments clearing to its institutional clients. This 24/7 service is designed to enable Citi’s financial institution customers to make USD payments 24 hours per day, 7 days per week including public holidays. Citi indicates that this will...
Clearstream, LBBW and Vontobel complete first digital securities issuance in Germany

Clearstream, LBBW and Vontobel complete first digital securities issuance in Germany. Clearstream has confirmed the creation of the first digital instruments on its D7 digital post-trade platform. European issuers can now utilise the D7 infrastructure to issue digital securities, with LBBW and Vontobel conducting the first automated issuances in a...
SmartStream replaces Cash solution with AI-enabled offering

SmartStream replaces Cash solution with AI-enabled offering. SmartStream has launched TLM Aurora Advanced Account Control, an AI- and web-enabled service that helps clients to prepare for upcoming ISO 20022 standards. It will replace the company’s existing Cash solution. The solution manages large data sets, and uses a streaming platform...
Standard Chartered launches Trade Track-It

Standard Chartered has launched Trade Track-It, a digital trade transaction portal providing 24/7, near real-time end-to-end visibility of trade transaction status globally. Using the new solution, clients no longer need to contact the bank to learn the status of their trade transactions, saving considerable time. The integration of DHL’s tracking system also means that only a single portal needs to be used through the Straight2Bank platform, providing access to trade document delivery.
SIX expands Spanish offerings

SIX has announced that it will provide Spanish securities clients with direct market access to Iberclear, the Spanish Central Securities Deposit (CSD). This follows SIX’s 2020 acquisition and integration of BME Group, which has a significant Spanish presence. Using the local custody service, clients will benefit from accelerated operational...
Taskize launches query resolution function

Workflow provider Taskize has launched a new functionality, with the goal of increasing operational query and dispute resolutions. The tool automatically distributes data from financial institutions’ APIs, providing real-time solutions for simple queries, including settlement and trade statuses. Taskize claims that by integrating their ecosystem, companies can release up to 30 per cent of their operational capability. By removing human intervention from the process, firms will be able to reduce costs and focus on value-adding activities, the company says.
BNY Mellon launches Digital Asset Custody platform

BNY Mellon launches Digital Asset Custody platform. BNY Mellon’s Digital Asset Custody platform has gone live in the US, allowing a limited number of clients to hold and transfer bitcoin and ether. This follows institutional demand for a financial infrastructure that works for both digital and traditional assets. A...
