Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Fire prevention
AXTELL, Neb. — This week is the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, and mental health can have a significant impact on those who may be fighting fires. In this week's "Mental Health Monday" segment, UNK Psychology Professor and LOSS Clinical Director Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about fire prevention and the emotional toll it can have.
NebraskaTV
Local company donates more than 25,000 cans of water to firefighters across Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many people know the devastation wildfires have brought thousands of families across the state this year. But what about the firefighters and all they do to help save lives, cattle and land?. One company helped those heroes in a small way that makes a big...
NebraskaTV
A new non-profit was born after Grand Island Northwest shut down their student newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Monday, the Grand Island Northwest (GINW) school administrators heard from alumni and people requesting them to bring back their award-winning newspaper, Viking Saga. Multiple people from in and out of state are sharing their disappointment with the school's decision through letters. At the Monday's...
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: The role of a school resource officer
KEARNEY, Neb. — The definition of a school resource officer is "someone who provides a highly visible presence to deter or identify trespassers on campus.”. In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab talks with a one area resource officer, Kearney Police Officer Cody Weldon, who sees his role as something much more personal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
UNL hospitality program gives away free wedding
The UNL Hospitality Program gave away a free wedding to a lucky couple in Grand Island today. The couple was originally going to get married in Halsey, but because of the recent Bovee fire, they had to relocate the wedding to Grand Island. “One of the important things for a...
NebraskaTV
Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Court of Appeals denies convicted GI murderer's appeal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in a 2017 Grand Island murder. On Tuesday, the court denied an appeal by Ahmed Said, 28, for post-conviction relief. Said argued that that Hall County District Court erred in a decision to deny his motion without an evidentiary hearing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
UNK earns 4th-straight win over Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Miss. — Nebraska-Kearney Football excelled in all three phases against Missouri Western, earning their 4th-straight win, 38-19, on Saturday at Spratt Stadium. "What I'm extremely happy with is this is a team win," said UNK head coach Josh Lynn. "Offense leaned on the defense. Defense leaned on the offense, and our special teams game was outstanding."
Comments / 0