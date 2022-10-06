Read full article on original website
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Oklahoma Issues Bird Flu Warning For Poultry Farms
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has an "urgent" warning for poultry owners. Officials are encouraging people to keep their facilities clean to protect their flock from the bird flu. Health officials said the disease was recently detected in wild fowl here in Oklahoma, as well as in...
News On 6
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
News On 6
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement
--- Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's...
News On 6
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
News On 6
Current Fire Danger And What Oklahomans Can Do To Stay Safe
The state forestry service has 27 counties under a burn ban. The ban includes Oklahoma, Logan, Canadian and Pottawatomie counties. This week is also fire prevention week across the country, and Oklahoma Firefighters are advising families on what they can do to stay safe. Firefighters said to check to make...
News On 6
Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer
A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
News On 6
Penn Square Mall Apple Store At Forefront Of Nationwide Organizing Effort
A second wave of workers have started to organize nationwide, and an Oklahoma store is one of those that led the charge. Apple employees at Penn Square Mall will vote to unionize this week. The workers at the mall’s location said they're the only Apple employees within a couple hour...
News On 6
Residents Allowed To Return To Florida Island Slammed By Hurricane Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
