Oklahoma State

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Issues Bird Flu Warning For Poultry Farms

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has an "urgent" warning for poultry owners. Officials are encouraging people to keep their facilities clean to protect their flock from the bird flu. Health officials said the disease was recently detected in wild fowl here in Oklahoma, as well as in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

--- Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Current Fire Danger And What Oklahomans Can Do To Stay Safe

The state forestry service has 27 counties under a burn ban. The ban includes Oklahoma, Logan, Canadian and Pottawatomie counties. This week is also fire prevention week across the country, and Oklahoma Firefighters are advising families on what they can do to stay safe. Firefighters said to check to make...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer

A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Residents Allowed To Return To Florida Island Slammed By Hurricane Ian

Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

