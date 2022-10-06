Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman arrested after brining loaded gun to Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary School in Columbus on Monday. Police said they were called to the school just after 3:20 p.m. Officers said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside and threatening to shoot someone. Mayle was found...
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Families create posters for 'Angel Mile' of Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families gathered Sunday to make special posters, for a special purpose. With the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon just a week away, Angel Mile families came together for a poster party. They'll display the posters at the “Angel Mile,” dedicated to children...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Hilliard police asking for tips in identifying truck involved in alleged hit and run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that witnesses said struck a bicyclist. Police said the incident happened on Oct. 6 around 5:45 p.m. on Scioto Darby Road near Walcutt Road. Witnesses reported to police that the bicyclist was struck...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
RELATED PEOPLE
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
myfox28columbus.com
Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Fire give cadets 24-hour simulation training at academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking at new ways to train its cadets and aiming for ways to get them up to speed before becoming a certified firefighter. One of the ways they're doing that is by putting their cadets through a 24-hour Simulation...
myfox28columbus.com
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman arrested after shooting at Whitehall Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested by SWAT officers after a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police said a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3675 E. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. Both the victim and the shooter left the area before police arrived.
myfox28columbus.com
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
myfox28columbus.com
Reynoldsburg rejects zoning change for Sheetz after tenants forced to move from property
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg city councilmembers said no to changing the zoning for a Sheetz gas station nearly a year after dozens of tenants were told to move from a former trailer park that operated on the desired site. Councilman Barth Cotner said the plan for a gas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Pickerington native prepares for Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keep your eyes on the pies. Today Destination Outlets will host the 2022 Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Champion. Competitor and Pickerington native Katie Delzoppo joins Good Day Columbus ahead of the event. For more information about the eating contest click here.
myfox28columbus.com
World Mental Health Day: Raising awareness for mental health and well-being in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is World Mental Health Day. The goal is to raise awareness about mental health around the world and advocate against social stigma. Dr. Ariana Hoet, Clinical Director of On Our Sleeves, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about prioritizing mental health and well being in children.
myfox28columbus.com
Best costumes and safety tips for pets ahead of Howl'oween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Howl'oween is just around the corner. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus along with her pups Wally, Hammy and Chuch with the popular costumers this Halloween. For more pet buzz click here.
myfox28columbus.com
Singapore seeking extradition of Dublin man for alleged Ponzi scheme
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dublin man is in custody as federal officials seek to extradite him at the request of the Singaporean government for an alleged $4 million Ponzi scheme. Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office based on a Singapore criminal warrant said Michael Atkins, 49,...
Comments / 0