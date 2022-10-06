ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Woman arrested after brining loaded gun to Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary School in Columbus on Monday. Police said they were called to the school just after 3:20 p.m. Officers said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside and threatening to shoot someone. Mayle was found...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
myfox28columbus.com

Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Wsyx#The Columbus Recreation#Parks Department
myfox28columbus.com

15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman arrested after shooting at Whitehall Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was arrested by SWAT officers after a shooting at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police said a woman was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger at 3675 E. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. Both the victim and the shooter left the area before police arrived.
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Best costumes and safety tips for pets ahead of Howl'oween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Howl'oween is just around the corner. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus along with her pups Wally, Hammy and Chuch with the popular costumers this Halloween. For more pet buzz click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Singapore seeking extradition of Dublin man for alleged Ponzi scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dublin man is in custody as federal officials seek to extradite him at the request of the Singaporean government for an alleged $4 million Ponzi scheme. Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office based on a Singapore criminal warrant said Michael Atkins, 49,...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy