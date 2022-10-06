ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Democraps of America
5d ago

The Alzheimer’s deceased and the Biden inflation is causing all this suffering to seniors and poor Americans. Shame on him.

Click10.com

Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Havana, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Woman assaulted near train tracks in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an investigation Tuesday morning in Miami Springs. According to Miami Springs police, a woman was reportedly assaulted in the area between the train tracks and the 75th Street overpass. North Royal Poinciana Boulevard was shut down around 7...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Man with autism reported missing from group home in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 30-year-old man with autism who was reported missing from a group home in Oakland Park. According to detectives, Demetrius Wiggins was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday near the 800 block of Northeast...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Fire erupts at warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out Tuesday at a warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade. The business is located at 7453 NW 32nd Ave. Sky 10 was above the scene around 1:40 p.m. as smoke was coming from the back of the warehouse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 injured in Brownsville shooting; 1 in custody

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to take one of these patients into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

2 men hospitalized, suspect arrested after double shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A double shooting in Broward County is under investigation. It happened Saturday at approximately 7:17 p.m. along Hampton Hills Boulevard in Tamarac, inside a community just off Commercial Boulevard. Deputies responded to the area and found two men who had been shot. They were rushed to...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Fire forced northwest Miami-Dade family from home

MIAMI - A family in northwest Miami-Dade needs a new place to live after their home caught fire, leaving it badly damaged. The family said there were nine people inside the home on Northwest 131st Street, including three young children, when the fire started early Sunday. "I said everybody wake up. I smell something," said Samantha Delpeche, who was getting ready to go to bed when she first smelled smoke. Delpeche realized the home was on fire, woke everyone in the house up and rushed them outside. "I woke up everybody. I took the baby. I had...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
MIAMI, FL

