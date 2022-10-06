Read full article on original website
Click10.com
BSO: Man detained after barricading himself inside home during domestic dispute
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a man into custody after they say he barricaded himself inside a home near Fort Lauderdale Monday night. The scene was still slightly active Tuesday morning after deputies were called to the home along Northwest Ninth Court. Deputies...
Click10.com
Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident
TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
Click10.com
Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
Click10.com
Lauderhill police investigating altercation that led to double shooting
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two people were shot on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill. According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of North State Road 7 shortly after 4 p.m. after receiving calls of shots being fired. Investigators determined that at least two men were involved in some kind...
Click10.com
Woman assaulted near train tracks in Miami Springs
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an investigation Tuesday morning in Miami Springs. According to Miami Springs police, a woman was reportedly assaulted in the area between the train tracks and the 75th Street overpass. North Royal Poinciana Boulevard was shut down around 7...
Click10.com
Man with autism reported missing from group home in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 30-year-old man with autism who was reported missing from a group home in Oakland Park. According to detectives, Demetrius Wiggins was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday near the 800 block of Northeast...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out Tuesday at a warehouse in northwest Miami-Dade. The business is located at 7453 NW 32nd Ave. Sky 10 was above the scene around 1:40 p.m. as smoke was coming from the back of the warehouse.
WSVN-TV
3 injured in Brownsville shooting; 1 in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to take one of these patients into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue...
Click10.com
Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
Click10.com
Neighbor accidentally crashes into home across the street, deeming it ‘unsafe’
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A home in Coral Springs has been deemed “unsafe” after a neighbor accidentally crashed into it on Monday. According to Michelle Rodriguez, her neighbor from across the street was getting out of his driveway when he accidentally plowed into her home. The SUV was still inside the home late Monday.
Click10.com
Hialeah Gardens cop accused of credit card fraud, pawning service pistol, AR-15
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A Hialeah Gardens police officer faces several charges after police accused him of fraudulently using a fellow officer’s credit card and pawning his department-issued service weapons, including a Glock pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Police arrested Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, last Wednesday. The investigation...
WSVN-TV
Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
Click10.com
‘You’re seriously laughing right now?’ Teen accused of deadly crime spree tossed from court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenaged boys accused of an August Broward County crime spree that ended in the death of a single mother of three appeared in court Monday. One of them was removed from the courtroom for laughing during the proceedings. The two teens, Jacory Flournoy, 13,...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
2 men hospitalized, suspect arrested after double shooting in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – A double shooting in Broward County is under investigation. It happened Saturday at approximately 7:17 p.m. along Hampton Hills Boulevard in Tamarac, inside a community just off Commercial Boulevard. Deputies responded to the area and found two men who had been shot. They were rushed to...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy recovering after arriving at JMH with gunshot wound
MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy is recovering in a Miami hospital after he was shot in the leg. According to City of Miami Police, the teen arrived at Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives said the boy told them he was shot at the...
Fire forced northwest Miami-Dade family from home
MIAMI - A family in northwest Miami-Dade needs a new place to live after their home caught fire, leaving it badly damaged. The family said there were nine people inside the home on Northwest 131st Street, including three young children, when the fire started early Sunday. "I said everybody wake up. I smell something," said Samantha Delpeche, who was getting ready to go to bed when she first smelled smoke. Delpeche realized the home was on fire, woke everyone in the house up and rushed them outside. "I woke up everybody. I took the baby. I had...
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother
MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
