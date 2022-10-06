MIAMI - A family in northwest Miami-Dade needs a new place to live after their home caught fire, leaving it badly damaged. The family said there were nine people inside the home on Northwest 131st Street, including three young children, when the fire started early Sunday. "I said everybody wake up. I smell something," said Samantha Delpeche, who was getting ready to go to bed when she first smelled smoke. Delpeche realized the home was on fire, woke everyone in the house up and rushed them outside. "I woke up everybody. I took the baby. I had...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO