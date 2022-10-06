Read full article on original website
AMES — Iowa State’s offense has to get better — and fast. I know, I know, I’m really stepping out on a limb there, but that’s the only thing on my mind as I sit down to write about this team on another disappointing Saturday.
Down by one point, the Iowa State offense took the ball at midfield with a chance at a go-ahead drive twice in the final seven minutes. It failed to pick up a first down in both instances, unable to move the ball up the field to beat its biggest conference rival, ultimately losing to No. 20 Kansas State 10-9.
