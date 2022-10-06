ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

STANZ: Offense struggles again in loss to K-State

AMES — Iowa State’s offense has to get better — and fast. I know, I know, I’m really stepping out on a limb there, but that’s the only thing on my mind as I sit down to write about this team on another disappointing Saturday.
Ground game woes continue in loss to K-State

Down by one point, the Iowa State offense took the ball at midfield with a chance at a go-ahead drive twice in the final seven minutes. It failed to pick up a first down in both instances, unable to move the ball up the field to beat its biggest conference rival, ultimately losing to No. 20 Kansas State 10-9.
CFTV: Matt Campbell post-game against Kansas State

Head Coach Matt Campbell gathers with his team following home loss against Kansas State. Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. (Jacqueline Cordova / CycloneFanatic) Head coach Matt Campbell talks loss to Kansas State and how the team moves forwards after a rough start in Big 12 play. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State...
CFTV: Players talk about loss to Kansas State

Jirehl Brock huddles with his team during a timeout against Kansas State. Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. (Jacqueline Cordova / CycloneFanatic) Anthony Johnson Jr., O’Rien Vance, and Jirehl Brock discuss how Iowa State can bounce back following home loss against Kansas State. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a...
