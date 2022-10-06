ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
 5 days ago

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville.

Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers work the scene.

This is a developing story.

