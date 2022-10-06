WVU's defense continues to cause concern: "In the first half, we didn't play good at any level." Neal Brown is using this bye week to find answers for his defense. West Virginia’s offense is among the most improved units in the country. Even its lackluster yardage in its loss to Texas was just below par for its past seasons, and it still averages over 450 yards per game.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO