WVNT-TV
Quick Hits: Neal Brown on bye week standouts, creating another Thursday night classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University football team is in the midst of an 11-day preparation period in between games versus Texas and Baylor. WVU will host the Bears Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday to recap his team’s...
Brown searching for “best pieces” on defense during bye week
WVU's defense continues to cause concern: "In the first half, we didn't play good at any level." Neal Brown is using this bye week to find answers for his defense. West Virginia’s offense is among the most improved units in the country. Even its lackluster yardage in its loss to Texas was just below par for its past seasons, and it still averages over 450 yards per game.
The many factors, including a Hall of Fame head coach’s personality, that led Erik Stevenson to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Erik Stevenson is accustomed to joining a new team. The fifth-year senior guard played two seasons at Wichita State before a pair of one-year stints at Washington and South Carolina. He is in the midst of his latest one-season stop. Stevenson will play his final season...
