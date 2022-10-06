Read full article on original website
Related
I-95 North clear in Chesterfield after crash
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 63, at the off-ramp from Route 288. The center and right lanes, as well as the right shoulder, are all closed.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Laurel Street shooting suspects
Police said witnesses told officers that the man in a green T-shirt assaulted a female at the scene, and afterward, the man in the white tank top shot the victims.
WRIC TV
Goochland County woman searches for answers after $1,000 worth of items were stolen from her car
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is looking for answers after someone broke into her car while she was attending her son’s youth football game at Goochland Sports Complex. Two weeks ago, Jessica Sherman-Stoltz was leaving Goochland Sports Complex after watching her son’s football game, but as...
Two homes ‘total loss’ after fire spreads in Richmond neighborhood
According to the Richmond Fire Department, a call for a dwelling fire on the 4200 block of Lynhaven Avenue came in just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. A mobile home had become completely engulfed in flames, which had spread to a mobile home beside it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating three-car crash on I-95 at Exit 76A in Richmond
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that due to a multi-vehicle crash, all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are currently closed near the Interstate 64/7th Street Exit, or mile marker 75, in Richmond.
Police respond to active chemical leak at AdvanSix plant in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield Police, first responders, and additional units are on scene at a chemical plant in Chester for an active chemical leak that began Saturday morning.
NBC12
Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
WRIC TV
Richmond residents speak out about chronic speeding on Semmes Avenue
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents living near Semmes Avenue are speaking out, concerned about chronic speeding on a major road connecting downtown to Forest Hill Park and other areas of Richmond’s Southside. Between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue, the speed limit is 30 mph, with posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Richmond
A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Richmond's Northside.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in crash on Hopkins Road in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Richmond police identify man killed in Q Street shooting
Richmond police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the city early Sunday.
NBC12
False active shooter reports confirmed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multi-vehicle wreck snarled traffic on I-95 north in Richmond
A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north and snarled traffic in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Richmond crash overturns vehicle, sending one to hospital
Police in Richmond are continuing to investigate a crash that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital Friday evening.
NBC12
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road due to a car accident. Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in...
NBC12
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police investigate after parents say a bus driver threatened their kids with a broom. Police said they responded to a disturbance just before 6 p.m. Thursday. “The kids were still shooken up like crying. Still shaken,” Lynn Lewis said. She’s the mother of two kids...
I-95 North clear after crash in Hanover
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 88.7, just before the Lewistown Road exit. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes are currently closed.
WRIC TV
West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
Richmond woman begs community to 'stop killing' after losing two family members
Overcome by emotion, a Richmond woman sent a passionate plea to her community as she grapples losing a second family member to gun violence in the city within the same year.
Woman killed, man injured in Richmond crash
A woman was killed and another driver was injured in wreck on Richmond's Southside Saturday night, according to authorities.
Comments / 0