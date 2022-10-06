RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

