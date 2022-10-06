ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond residents speak out about chronic speeding on Semmes Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents living near Semmes Avenue are speaking out, concerned about chronic speeding on a major road connecting downtown to Forest Hill Park and other areas of Richmond's Southside. Between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue, the speed limit is 30 mph, with posted...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in crash on Hopkins Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

False active shooter reports confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road due to a car accident. Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

