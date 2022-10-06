Read full article on original website
SmartStream replaces Cash solution with AI-enabled offering
SmartStream replaces Cash solution with AI-enabled offering. SmartStream has launched TLM Aurora Advanced Account Control, an AI- and web-enabled service that helps clients to prepare for upcoming ISO 20022 standards. It will replace the company’s existing Cash solution. The solution manages large data sets, and uses a streaming platform...
New asset classes driving DLT adoption, finds report by ISSA and ValueExchange
New asset classes driving DLT adoption, finds report by ISSA and ValueExchange. Live distributed ledger technology (DLT) has increased by 400% since 2021, according to recent research from ISSA and ValueExchange. The figure comes from the companies’ “DLT in the Real World” whitepaper, the culmination of their campaign to explain...
HSBC picks Clearstream for post-trade services
HSBC has selected Deutsche Börse’s post-trading service provider Clearstream to administer investment fund activities. The partnership will provide HSBC’s markets and securities business with support for fund order routing, safekeeping, settlement and distribution support services. This will allow for improved operational efficiency and a wider coverage of the fund universe, the company says.
Clearstream, LBBW and Vontobel complete first digital securities issuance in Germany
Clearstream, LBBW and Vontobel complete first digital securities issuance in Germany. Clearstream has confirmed the creation of the first digital instruments on its D7 digital post-trade platform. European issuers can now utilise the D7 infrastructure to issue digital securities, with LBBW and Vontobel conducting the first automated issuances in a...
Polar Capital continues partnership with Northern Trust
Polar Capital continues partnership with Northern Trust. Specialist fund manager Polar Capital has appointed Northern Trust to be the global provider for its Melchior Selected Trust, domiciled in Luxembourg. Northern Trust has been the asset servicing provider for Polar Capital since the company’s inception in 2001, and will now be...
TrustQuay adds to TrustQuay Online platform
Technology provider TrustQuay has expanded TrustQuay Online, its end-to-end, cloud-native SaaS platform, with an SaaS enabled fund management administration product. This follows research by the company which found that interest in fund administration is a key growth area. The fully-integrated service will support trust, corporate and alternative fund service providers,...
Taskize launches query resolution function
Workflow provider Taskize has launched a new functionality, with the goal of increasing operational query and dispute resolutions. The tool automatically distributes data from financial institutions’ APIs, providing real-time solutions for simple queries, including settlement and trade statuses. Taskize claims that by integrating their ecosystem, companies can release up to 30 per cent of their operational capability. By removing human intervention from the process, firms will be able to reduce costs and focus on value-adding activities, the company says.
BNY Mellon launches Digital Asset Custody platform
BNY Mellon launches Digital Asset Custody platform. BNY Mellon’s Digital Asset Custody platform has gone live in the US, allowing a limited number of clients to hold and transfer bitcoin and ether. This follows institutional demand for a financial infrastructure that works for both digital and traditional assets. A...
