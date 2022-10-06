Workflow provider Taskize has launched a new functionality, with the goal of increasing operational query and dispute resolutions. The tool automatically distributes data from financial institutions’ APIs, providing real-time solutions for simple queries, including settlement and trade statuses. Taskize claims that by integrating their ecosystem, companies can release up to 30 per cent of their operational capability. By removing human intervention from the process, firms will be able to reduce costs and focus on value-adding activities, the company says.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO