Springfield, MO

KYTV

QUEEN OF CLEAN: How to get your clothes to smell better

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to give your clothes that fresh fragrance without using chemically-filled dryer sheets. 1. Take white cotton squares, approximately 6 x 6, or use white washcloths. Lay them out on a hard, washable surface. I lay a sheet of aluminum foil down for easy cleanup and treat several at a time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Annual Ozarks Farm Fest wrapped up in Springfield Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks attended the annual Ozarks Farm Fest over the weekend. The event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds brings out big crowds each year. This year’s event featured a thousand agricultural exhibits and more than 600 head of livestock. One business owner says it...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pruning & tree services keeping Ozarks landscaping companies busy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The wet spring & mainly dry summer across the Ozarks has had varying impacts on area trees, shrubs, bushes, and plants. However, the end result is all the same. It’s keeping local landscaping and tree companies busy as we continue through the fall season. Noel...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Finally, some rain!

Scattered rain and a few storms are expected today with a few stronger storms on Wednesday. Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Thousands attend the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister, Mo.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early next week shows a warm up & returning rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another cool (cold for some) night before we head into a mild Sunday afternoon. While we'll trend a bit warmer to start next week, we still have decent rain chances looking to return by the middle of the coming week.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

Fall festivals in the Ozarks give businesses opportunities too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall festivals are great opportunities for family fun. They can also be highly beneficial to vendors. The festivals allow businesses to get their products in front of thousands of visitors who may become loyal customers. Some of these vendors are nonprofits and use their gross revenue to give back to their communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s “Tool Library” the only one of its kind in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anybody who does handiwork around the house, manicures the lawn, or putters in the garden has probably had that moment where you need a tool that you don’t have. But rather than going to the store to buy it, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has a unique alternative where you can check it out as a library book.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Spice
sgfcitizen.org

Iconic Springfield chili spot to reopen just in time for cold weather

Text from our SGF Weekend email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Happy Saturday, weekend readers! I’m going to start today with some of our most interesting and well-read stories from the week — in case you missed them. In honor of these recently chilly nights, I’m starting with chili.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fire Prevention Week: Tips on keeping your home safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters want to remind families of ways to avoid a house fire. In 2021, more than 330,000 home fires were reported in the United States. It only takes a few minutes for a house to be engulfed in flames. Firefighters...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crosslines begins moving to more efficient building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. Crosslines will consolidate its operations into a new building near U.S. 65 and Division. The move will bring the many services the non-profit offers under one roof, mitigating transportation hurdles for clients and improving employee efficiency.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

