Read full article on original website
Rob c
5d ago
I thought you said he was a man, cowards like this will never be a man!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Related
SGF woman escapes kidnapper’s vehicle
A woman escaped her kidnapper by rolling out of his moving vehicle before he was arrested for kidnapping and meth possession.
Gun violence in Springfield: police, neighbors react
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said the city continues to see an increase in the irresponsible use of guns. Last week, Chief Paul Williams released updated gun violence numbers. “I don’t have the September numbers yet, but by the end of the month we will have surpassed all of last year in the […]
KYTV
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for three people wanted for shots fired during an attempted break-in at a Springfield home. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m. Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing someone attempting to break into a home. Neighbors surrounded the house as they waited for police. Neighbors then heard shots fired from the rear of the home.
SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.
Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
KYTV
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
KYTV
On Your Side: Police phone scam warning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers asking for donations. Most of the time, it’s a scam. There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt. Crooks hope they can confuse you. They tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Department chief.
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
RELATED PEOPLE
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
KYTV
2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
KYTV
Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman’s truck theft story did not have a happy ending. A Springfield woman reported her vehicle stolen at the end of September. Police located it on October 6. Thieves had stripped and split into two. They took everything behind the front seats and the front two tires.
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night. Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut. Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any...
KYTV
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For years, parents have been told to check their children’s Halloween candy for razor blades and syringes. The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should look for “rainbow fentanyl.”. Agents say the drug has an eerie resemblance to candy. And with Halloween nearing, authorities are...
933kwto.com
Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call
Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
933kwto.com
Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
KTTS
One Dead After Wright County Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Ozark is dead after a crash in Wright County. The crash happened after 11 a.m. Monday. The Highway Patrol says Christopher Thompson, 42, was riding in a pickup when the driver lost control on Highway 60 east of Norwood. Thompson was not wearing...
933kwto.com
Police Identify Suspect in Shooting Near Kansas Expressway and Battlefield in Springfield
In a release Wednesday, officers with the Springfield Police Department have identified the person suspected in a shooting that left one person hospitalized. According to police, the suspect is a juvenile, and therefore the person’s identity can not be released. Police responded to the scene Monday afternoon near Battlefield...
KYTV
Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
Comments / 16