ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 16

Rob c
5d ago

I thought you said he was a man, cowards like this will never be a man!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Gun violence in Springfield: police, neighbors react

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said the city continues to see an increase in the irresponsible use of guns. Last week, Chief Paul Williams released updated gun violence numbers. “I don’t have the September numbers yet, but by the end of the month we will have surpassed all of last year in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for three people wanted for shots fired during an attempted break-in at a Springfield home. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m. Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing someone attempting to break into a home. Neighbors surrounded the house as they waited for police. Neighbors then heard shots fired from the rear of the home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SPD investigates after woman is shot and wounded in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One person was injured after a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. Around 6:22 pm on Sunday, October 9, Springfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots on the 600 block of S. Glenn. According to The Springfield Police Department, there was a disturbance prior to the shooting and the victim was not […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTLO

2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.

Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Police phone scam warning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Viewers tell On Your Side they’re getting phone calls from police officers asking for donations. Most of the time, it’s a scam. There are legit non-profits and fundraisers, especially when an officer or deputy is hurt. Crooks hope they can confuse you. They tried to pull a fast one on the Springfield Police Department chief.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
KYTV

Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield woman’s stolen vehicle turns up cut in half

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman’s truck theft story did not have a happy ending. A Springfield woman reported her vehicle stolen at the end of September. Police located it on October 6. Thieves had stripped and split into two. They took everything behind the front seats and the front two tires.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Truck crash in Wright County kills 1

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Glenstone And Division
933kwto.com

Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call

Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Woman Charged With Intent to Murder U.S Army Sergeant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., woman was charged in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army Sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on October 5, 2022. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTTS

One Dead After Wright County Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Ozark is dead after a crash in Wright County. The crash happened after 11 a.m. Monday. The Highway Patrol says Christopher Thompson, 42, was riding in a pickup when the driver lost control on Highway 60 east of Norwood. Thompson was not wearing...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy