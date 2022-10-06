ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 3

Related
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 pedestrians hit by cars, killed in St. Louis County Monday night, Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women and one man were hit by cars and killed in three separate accidents that happened in St. Louis County Monday night and Tuesday morning. The first accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. A woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. Police tell News 4 that the driver of the car stayed at the scene and tried to issue first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles County, MO
KMOV

Man hit by car, killed in hit-and-run accident in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in North County early Tuesday morning. Officers tell News 4 the accident happened around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. A man was found lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash

VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.On Tuesday afternoon, police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Antwan C. Watson.They've taken a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul into custody; he was apprehended at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th and Minnesota Streets."This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," Sgt. David  McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."
SAINT PAUL, MN
KMOV

Decomposing body found inside car in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The decomposing body of a man was found inside a car in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 they found the body in the driver’s seat of a car in the 1100 block of Ferry Street. Other information was not immediately known.
NORTH CITY, IL
KMOV

Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks

A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
ARNOLD, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
WJON

Police Called to Armed Robbery at St. Cloud Gas Station

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store in St. Cloud. On Friday just before 11:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the River Station gas station in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy