KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash Tuesday morning involving five motorcyclists, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened westbound on I-44 near Lewis Road. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Investigators...
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
KMOV
3 pedestrians hit by cars, killed in St. Louis County Monday night, Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women and one man were hit by cars and killed in three separate accidents that happened in St. Louis County Monday night and Tuesday morning. The first accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. A woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. Police tell News 4 that the driver of the car stayed at the scene and tried to issue first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in hit-and-run accident in North County
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in North County early Tuesday morning. Officers tell News 4 the accident happened around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. A man was found lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
'I hate that he lost a squad car': Neighbors react to mental health call that ends with patrol car crash
VELDA VILLAGE HILLS, Mo. — There is little traffic on Scharell Houston's tree-lined street in north St. Louis County. It's the kind of place where neighbors know each other, not one — she said — where someone would expect to see a suspect slip past police and steal their patrol car. But that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
KMOV
Inmate advocates, family members react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, one family whose son died in the St. Louis County Jail in 2019 received some justice. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.On Tuesday afternoon, police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Antwan C. Watson.They've taken a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul into custody; he was apprehended at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th and Minnesota Streets."This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," Sgt. David McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."
KMOV
Decomposing body found inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The decomposing body of a man was found inside a car in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 they found the body in the driver’s seat of a car in the 1100 block of Ferry Street. Other information was not immediately known.
KMOV
Suspect in Maryland Heights shooting in custody, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
WDSU
LaPlace 19-year-old woman killed Sunday afternoon identified; no arrests made
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman. St. John deputies say Yasmin Halum was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
2 teens arrested, 1 charged in spree of St. Louis Co. burglaries over summer
Two teenagers are in police custody and one faces criminal charges after a spree of St. Louis County burglaries over the summer.
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
House fire in St. Charles County
Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in St. Charles County.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) A woman who was killed in a head-on collision Friday in St. Paul has been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 64-year-old Theresa Shively, from St. Paul, died in the crash. The St. Paul Police Department said the crash happened...
Intoxicating edibles found in child’s candy at St. Charles trunk-or-treat
A trunk-or-treat event in St. Charles is leading to a warning from the police department following a surprise find by the family of a 5-year-old child.
Police Called to Armed Robbery at St. Cloud Gas Station
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store in St. Cloud. On Friday just before 11:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the River Station gas station in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.
