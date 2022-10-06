Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
90 Day Fiancé: Ed Tells Liz She 'Ruined' the Engagement Party After He Questions Her Sexuality
On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed accused Liz of having a romantic relationship with her female co-worker Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods' engagement party was going well. But things took a turn for the worst when Ed, 57, began wondering if Liz, 29, had a previous relationship with one of her female friends. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, tensions explode after Liz has a fight with one of her former co-workers. The moment, which wasn't...
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel
Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom
Julia Roberts isn't afraid to admit fault to her kids. Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney that aired Monday, the Ticket to Paradise star acknowledged the concerns parents often have of making missteps with their kids. "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it,"...
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
Jimmy Kimmel Says Son Billy, 5, Has 'No Interest' in Learning About His Open-Heart Surgery
The talk show host spoke about his son's life-saving surgeries at a benefit for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his son was treated Jimmy Kimmel's son is doing great. On Saturday, the talk show host, 54, attended the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with his wife, Molly McNearney. He spoke with reporters about their 5-year-old son, Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition and has been treated at the hospital. "He's doing great. He still needs one open-heart surgery, but he's doing great," Kimmel said,...
'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life'
Everything's coming up roses for The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley — she's engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!. PEOPLE can confirm the longtime Bachelor Nation singleton said yes to the Mascot Sports CEO over the weekend in Las Vegas. Dawkins got down on one knee at the RiSE Festival on Friday...
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
Fox Weather's Stephen Morgan Marries News Correspondent Steven Romo: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'
Stephen Morgan wed Steven Romo in an intimate ceremony one year after they got engaged Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan are married! On Saturday, NBC News correspondent Romo, 37 wed Fox Weather meteorologist Morgan, 33, in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas. "Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it's meant for me to find Stephen," says Romo. "It is something I truly never thought was...
Actress Eileen Ryan, Mother of Sean Penn, Dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, whose film and television career spanned over 50 years, has died. She was 94. PEOPLE confirmed Ryan's death via an emailed release, which revealed that the actress died at her home on Sunday, one week before her birthday. The oldest of Ryan's three sons, Michael Penn, also confirmed...
90 Day Fiancé: Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles
Andrei called his wife's family a "bunch of losers" and hurled allegations during Sunday's episode 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Castravet has been facing unexpected setbacks in his pursuit of permanent U.S. residence — and he thinks wife Elizabeth "Liz" Potthast's family may be to blame. In Sunday's episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, after Andrei's two-year green card and extension expired, he met with immigration attorney Emel Ersa in an attempt to make his residence permanent. The 35-year-old Moldova native, who currently lives in Tampa,...
Bono on His 'Special' Relationship with Wife Ali Hewson: We 'Have Romantic Love and Friendship'
Bono is opening up about his 40-year relationship with wife Ali Hewson — and their secret to staying together for so long. During a Friday New Yorker Festival interview with journalist David Remnick, Bono, 62, did a deep dive into his soon-to-be-released book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, at The Society For Ethical Culture in New York City. There, a newlywed audience member asked how he's managed to keep a 40-year marriage with his wife going strong.
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis is open to trading bodies with Lindsay Lohan one more time. On Monday's episode of The View, Curtis, 63, was asked about her recent comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, Freaky Friday. Co-host Sara Haines opened up the floor to...
90 Day Fiancé: Usman's Mother Begs Him to Marry a 'Fertile Girl of Tender Age' Instead of 50-Year-Old Kim
"As far as a request for marriage, I assure you that I won't accept it," Usman's mother told him during his visit Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar have every reason to feel nervous as they prepare to ask his mother's blessing of their engagement and eventual marriage. The San Diego native expressed her concern over going to Sokoto, Nigeria, after their brief stay together in Abuja, to meet his family as they continue to fight for their relationship. During Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim was...
Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth is sharing what he says was his experience at Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label. The Grammy Award nominee, 30, said he "didn't hear from anybody" at the now-defunct label after recording his first EP, as he reflected on the early years of his career during the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, following Greyson Chance's alleged similar experience.
Meri Brown Shares Beaming Pic About 'Happy People' Before Sister Wives Ep When Kody Told Her to Move
Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives featured Kody Brown's suggestion that his estranged wife, Meri Brown, permanently move into the bed and breakfast she owns Kody Brown may have urged Meri Brown to move away from their family property, but she hasn't let it get her down. Hours before Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, in which Kody suggested Meri move into the bed and breakfast she owns, Meri shared a photo of herself living it up at the beach — with a huge smile on her face. "Happy people do things that...
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Clare Crawley Is 'Celebrating the Light' with New Fiancé Ryan Dawkins: 'He Was There in My Darkest Moments'
The former Bachelorette star gives PEOPLE the exclusive scoop on Dawkins' romantic proposal following a year of hardships, including a "hopeless" breakup and a family health crisis Clare Crawley found someone who lights up her life. The former Bachelorette star exclusively shares with PEOPLE the romantic way Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins proposed to her — and it all ties into how she found joy in her life. Crawley, 41, says she's known Dawkins was her future for some time, though the engagement came as a surprise to...
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Joke About How Their Weekends Have Changed Since Becoming Dads
Longtime friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper chatted about how different their Saturdays have become since welcoming their respective children in a hilarious bookstore video shared on Instagram Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are laughing about how much their lives have changed since becoming parents. The Bravo personality and CNN anchor — who share a close years-long friendship — shared a scene from their hectic Saturday on Instagram, where it appears they met up at a bookstore for a children's event with their kids. Cohen captured the video of...
Heidi Klum Celebrates Daughter Lou's 13th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Love You'
Heidi Klum shares daughters Lou and Leni and sons Johan and Henry with ex Seal Heidi Klum is celebrating her daughter as she embarks on her teenage years. On Sunday, the America's Got Talent judge paid tribute to daughter Lou on her 13th birthday with a throwback photo in which the mom and daughter wear cheetah-print face paint. "Happy 13th Birthday Lou🥳🎉❤️🎊💫 🎂 💝 🎁 💐," the model captioned the old photo, where she holds her little girl. "I L❤️VE you with all my heart 🥰" In addition to Lou, Klum also...
