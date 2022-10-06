As fans of Tia Mowry try to grapple with her filing paperwork to end her 14-year marriage from actor Cory Hardrict, the All American star is shooting down speculation that infidelity is the cause of their split. News broke that the Sister, Sister alum filed to divorce Hardrict on Oct. 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the and requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two children – Cree, 11; and Cairo, 4. Hours after the news hit the net, the actres opened up about the couple's split that same day underneath a throwback photo of the duo on her Instagram account. While she hasn't noted the reason for the split, Hardrict says he didn't cheat.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO