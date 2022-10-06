ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Eddie Murphy Agrees to Pay Spice Girl Mel B More in Child Support After Request

Eddie Murphy has committed to paying ex-wife Melanie "Mel B" Brown $35,000 a month in child support for her 15-year-old daughter. According to court documents seen by DailyMail.com, after Brown, 47, cited her income had changed, the two agreed on a new child support arrangement for daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown. Since their contentious paternity dispute ended in February 2009, Murphy, 61, has been paying Brown $25,000 a month, or $300,000 a year.
Michael J. Fox's Mom Phyllis Has Died

Actor Michael J. Fox's mother, Phyllis Evelyn Fox, died on Sept. 24. She was 92. The actor joked about how his mother did not think it was a good idea for him to star in Back to the Future during a New York Comic Con panel on Saturday to celebrate the franchise.
Rapper Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Twins

N-Dubz star Fazer is in for double the amount of cute! The 35-year-old rapper, real name Richard Rawson, is about to be a dad of three, with Fazer recently sharing the exciting news that his girlfriend Ashley Havelin is pregnant with twins. The little ones on the way will be the couple's second and third children, Fazer and Havelin having welcomed daughter Ava Rose back in 2013.
From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'

Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time

A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
Another 'Teen Mom' Star Just Got Married

Former Teen Mom franchise stars Lexi Tatman and Kyler Lopez married in Las Vegas late last month. Tatman and Lopez, both 22, starred in the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which aired in 2018. They are parents to two sons, Tobias, 4, and Jay, 3. Lopez and...
Tia Mowry Divorce: Cory Hardrict Responds to Cheating Rumors

As fans of Tia Mowry try to grapple with her filing paperwork to end her 14-year marriage from actor Cory Hardrict, the All American star is shooting down speculation that infidelity is the cause of their split. News broke that the Sister, Sister alum filed to divorce Hardrict on Oct. 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the and requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two children – Cree, 11; and Cairo, 4. Hours after the news hit the net, the actres opened up about the couple's split that same day underneath a throwback photo of the duo on her Instagram account. While she hasn't noted the reason for the split, Hardrict says he didn't cheat.
Eva Mendes Addresses Claims That She 'Quit Acting'

Eva Mendes is shutting down claims that she "quit acting." The Hitch actress, 48, took to social media to "shift that narrative" after filming her last film, Lost River, in 2014. Sharing a series of headlines from over the years explaining why she supposedly quit the world of acting, Mendes spoke her truth in the caption.
Thomas Rhett Reveals Rare Photo With His Sister

Thomas Rhett is known for being a loving family man, and the country music superstar recently revealed a rare photo with his sister, Kasey Brandon. Over on Instagram, Rhett shared a photo of himself and his sister both holding kids. Kasey is holding her new baby, Campbell James Brandon, and Rhett is holding his youngest daughter, Lillie Carolina.
