Courage Under Cancer Foundation fashion show fundraiser in November

The Courage Under Cancer Foundation’s second annual fashion show fundraiser is 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Robert Horne Ford’s showroom, 3400 S. Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction.

Danielle Williams of Phoenix will be the emcee. She is the talk show host of Community Link AZ, a stage 4 cancer warrior as a non-smoker, motivational speaker and owner of Diva Strong Media LLC, Barbara Rae, Courage Under Cancer Foundation board member and event chair, said.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased and/or donations can be made online at courageundercancer.org .

“It is a gala event. We have 18 models walking the catwalk and fundraising for cancer patients. They will be modeling three styles: Dress for Success, Wanna have Fun and Night on the Town,” Rae said. “We have some local dignitaries who will be in attendance. Sheriff Mark Lamb and his wife Janel who is a best-selling author. Also Mayor Chip Wilson and others.”

The Courage Under Cancer Foundation gives financial assistance to cancer patients nationwide who are undergoing treatment and are financially struggling. CUCF gives money directly to their landlord, utility company, prescriptions, etc. — 100% of it. It is all volunteer-based.

The founder of CUCF is Dee Kapaska Baginski. She is a two-time cancer survivor of an aggressive stage 4 cancer. She is also the author of “Courage Under Cancer, 31 Days of Hope, Inspiration and Encouragement.” She believes “No one should be without treatment because they can’t afford it.”