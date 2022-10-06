Ohio State football’s Devin Brown loses black stripe as he works toward 2023 quarterback battle

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
How Ohio State football will handle injuries during the break in the schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day believes the open week in Ohio State football’s schedule hit at a perfect time for his team’s health. With a few exceptions, Day said he expects the players with lingering injuries to be able to play a week from Saturday when Iowa comes to Ohio Stadium. He also wants to use this week to give players who have been playing through injuries more of a break.
Ohio State’s off week coming at the perfect time for this position group
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An off week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Ohio State football team, giving it a chance to breathe halfway through the year. It gives the Buckeyes an extra week to get some key guys healthy while going through practice without having to get ready to play a game on Saturday.
Ohio State football is halfway home to a playoff party it has never experienced
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the eve of the season, many assumed if Ohio State football had a claim to lead the chase for the top seed in the College Football Playoff, it would do so on the strength of its schedule. The first six games included dates with preseason...
Why did Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. only play seven snaps against Michigan State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s impressive that Mike Hall Jr. walked away with 2.5 sacks on Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State. It’s even more impressive that he did that while only playing seven snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He got his money’s worth and then some while not necessarily being a constant part of the game plan. So why’d that happen?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football’s defense has exceeded expectations, in all but one area
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Ohio State football’s defense seems to be headed in the right direction on the road to achieving Ryan Day and Jim Knowles’ goal of being among the nation’s best. The defensive line has constantly gotten pressure led by Mike Hall Jr., who has...
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Iowa football game on Oct. 22?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When Ohio State football will return from an off week to play the second of its three crossover games in the Big Ten when Iowa comes to Columbus. The Oct. 22 matchup will serve as the fifth home game in six weeks for the Buckeyes. The game will kick off at noon on Fox for what will be their second game on the network this season. They beat Toledo 77-21 on Fox in Week 2 in a primetime game.
Anxiety ahead for Big Ten as Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. secures his star
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The sounds echo through the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex every afternoon, a few hours before Ohio State football takes the practice field. First, the clunk of a Jugs machine, followed quickly by the muffled zip of a football being launched. Then, the crisp slap of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s gloved hands grabbing that ball out of the air.
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with apparent injury
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Less than five minutes into the third quarter, Ohio State football was down to its third-string running back at Michigan State on Saturday. Starting running back TreVeyon Henderson went into the medical tent during the Buckeyes’ second drive of the second half. He had his legs knocked out from under him while trying to jump past a tackle in the backfield. He limped off the field and into the medical tent.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- C.J. Stroud had more touchdowns than incompletions in Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns, with his only negative play being a pick-six on his second drive of the game. There have been 10 games in OSU history where someone has thrown six touchdown passes, and he’s responsible for three of them.
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
Why did C.J. Stroud throw a pick-six against Michigan State, and whose fault was it?
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- C.J. Stroud threw an interception for the third straight week in Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State, but this time it resulted in points. Charles Brantley provided the second-year quarterback with his ninth career interception, but the first of that group to result...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
WHIZ
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
Suspect leaves phone in shopping cart at crime scene: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Theft, Market Place Drive:. After loading a shopping cart with $2,500 in merchandise 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and pushing it out an emergency exit at Target two men were pursued by store employees. They left the cart in the parking lot and fled. Along with the merchandise police recovered a cell phone that they believe belongs to one of the suspects. An investigation to identify the phone owner is underway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ycitynews.com
Newark woman stole social security benefits, pension of late father for nearly 15 years
A Newark woman recently surrendered herself to the Federal Bureau of Prisons after getting caught stealing over a quarter of a million dollars in social security and pension benefits from her late father, who she falsely led officials to believe was still alive for over 15 years. Cindy Hardway, 62-years-old,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0