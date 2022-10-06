ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football’s Devin Brown loses black stripe as he works toward 2023 quarterback battle

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football will handle injuries during the break in the schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day believes the open week in Ohio State football’s schedule hit at a perfect time for his team’s health. With a few exceptions, Day said he expects the players with lingering injuries to be able to play a week from Saturday when Iowa comes to Ohio Stadium. He also wants to use this week to give players who have been playing through injuries more of a break.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why did Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. only play seven snaps against Michigan State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s impressive that Mike Hall Jr. walked away with 2.5 sacks on Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State. It’s even more impressive that he did that while only playing seven snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He got his money’s worth and then some while not necessarily being a constant part of the game plan. So why’d that happen?
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
Cleveland.com

What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Iowa football game on Oct. 22?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When Ohio State football will return from an off week to play the second of its three crossover games in the Big Ten when Iowa comes to Columbus. The Oct. 22 matchup will serve as the fifth home game in six weeks for the Buckeyes. The game will kick off at noon on Fox for what will be their second game on the network this season. They beat Toledo 77-21 on Fox in Week 2 in a primetime game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with apparent injury

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Less than five minutes into the third quarter, Ohio State football was down to its third-string running back at Michigan State on Saturday. Starting running back TreVeyon Henderson went into the medical tent during the Buckeyes’ second drive of the second half. He had his legs knocked out from under him while trying to jump past a tackle in the backfield. He limped off the field and into the medical tent.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Devin Brown
Person
Kyle Mccord
Cleveland.com

Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- C.J. Stroud had more touchdowns than incompletions in Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns, with his only negative play being a pick-six on his second drive of the game. There have been 10 games in OSU history where someone has thrown six touchdown passes, and he’s responsible for three of them.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#American Football#College Football#Ohio State Football#Osu#Usc#Ohio State#Spartans
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect leaves phone in shopping cart at crime scene: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Theft, Market Place Drive:. After loading a shopping cart with $2,500 in merchandise 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and pushing it out an emergency exit at Target two men were pursued by store employees. They left the cart in the parking lot and fled. Along with the merchandise police recovered a cell phone that they believe belongs to one of the suspects. An investigation to identify the phone owner is underway.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy