Allen, TX

Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location

Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story

This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas

What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust

Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
