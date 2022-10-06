Read full article on original website
Allen ISD Presented Its School Realignment Plan, Parents Aren’t Happy
As previously reported by Local Profile, Allen ISD is making plans to deal with overcrowding at some elementary schools on the west side of Expressway 75 by repurposing the less attended campuses on the east side. The first community meeting to discuss the matter took place on October 6 and 100 parents attended to voice their frustrations.
Video: Police investigate violent confrontation at Plano Hooters restaurant involving 3 adults
PLANO, Texas — Plano police are investigating an incident at a local restaurant where they said several adults were involved in a confrontation with employees. The incident was captured on video. Police said the confrontation happened on Sunday at the Hooters restaurant located at 720 Central Expressway. Four juveniles...
The largest comedy festival in North Texas comes to Plano Oct. 13-16
This festival will feature more than 30 shows with more than 140 comedy acts of stand-up, improv, sketch, magic, hypnosis and more.
Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location
Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
Viral video shows several Plano teens attacking Hooters manager
According to Plano police, the young boys, between 10 and 13 years old, were trying to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant when employees asked them to leave.
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash
One man has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Arlington over the weekend. The rider crashed Saturday on northbound Green Oaks near Randol Mill a little south of I-30.
Collin County jailer arrested for sneaking inmate a cell phone, investigators say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - A Collin County detention officer is now behind bars in the jail where he worked. On Monday, detention officer Tyler Moody confessed to investigators that he brought a cell phone and a charger to an inmate, after the items were found in the inmate's cell. Moody,...
Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story
This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas
What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
Democratic candidate for Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The race for District Attorney in Dallas County is a repeat of the 2018 race for the same office, with incumbent Democrat John Creuzot taking on Republican Faith Johnson. The only difference? Four years ago, Johnson was the incumbent. Creuzot continues to defend his policy...
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Plano city council talks short-term rentals after sex-trafficking bust
Plano council members are likely to be talking about short-term rentals like Airbnb in residential neighborhoods at a meeting Monday night. Residents have complained about crime, loud parties — and even a brothel being operated in one. But it’s unclear what the city can do. More than 20...
Raynaldo Ortiz: North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags indicted on multiple charges
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, an anesthesiologist in North Texas, has been indicted on several charges relating to accusations that he tampered with several IV bags at a Dallas surgical center. Ortiz was indicted on Oct. 5 on five counts of tampering with consumer products and five counts...
