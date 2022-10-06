ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022

During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
SALEM, NH
Dover, NH
Food & Drinks
Dover, NH
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Dover, NH
Dover, NH
Restaurants
WMUR.com

New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals

MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
MEREDITH, NH
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They're Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

A Nashua, New Hampshire Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time

26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. A race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time to accomplish such a feat.
NASHUA, NH
103.7 WCYY

$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a 'Resort-Like Retreat'

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
MEREDITH, NH
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

