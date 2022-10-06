Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
Massachusetts Gym Owner Crushes a World Record That Would Make You Exhausted
Around 0.05% of the United States population has run a marathon, according to a Statistics About Running article. That is a really small number. The number is even smaller for those who have bear crawled a marathon. You know, on your hands and feet...CRAWLING. Well, over the weekend on October...
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
WCVB
See inside the Massachusetts company that may be supplying pasta for your favorite restaurant
HAVERHILL, Mass. — You may not know it, but the odds are good that the pasta served at your favorite restaurant is actually made by a Massachusetts company. Inside their massive 200,000-square-foot industrial kitchen in Haverhill, Joseph's Gourmet Pasta produces millions of pounds of pasta for most of the major food distributors all across the U.S. and Canada.
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire churches celebrate pets at annual Blessing of the Animals
MEREDITH, N.H. — Granite Staters are giving thanks for their animal friends at this year's Blessing of the Animals. In Meredith, people brought their pets to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. This is the event's 20th year running and involved collaboration between three local churches. Guests were invited to...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in South Portland, Maine
To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a bad word. I have to say, I would have let a few fly too if I had witnessed this off Spring Point Light in South Portland. As Josh says, 'How lucky are we to have been there?'
Famous Fashion Designer Michael Kors Stops by This Maine Clam Shack
The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, certainly seems to be a hot spot with celebrities. Granted, Maine is a great destination place in general, so you're bound to get famous people enjoying all the state has to offer while getting a break from their day-to-day craziness. But a bunch of...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
A Nashua, New Hampshire Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. A race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time to accomplish such a feat.
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Forget About the Sanderson Sisters, Chucky May Be Taking Over Salem, Massachusetts
Salem, Massachusetts is known for the Salem Witch Trials and over the years, Salem has been a hot spot during the month of October. Many people flock to Salem to attend the Salem Witch Museum or other historic sites that are witch related. Salem has also gained a lot of...
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
