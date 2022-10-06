Read full article on original website
I Thought Pneumonia Was Causing My Strange Symptoms. Turns Out I Had Heart Failure.
Glenda Sexauer, 59, was diagnosed with heart failure when she was 46. But it took nearly a year—all while her heart health was steadily declining—for doctors to realize what was wrong. She had several symptoms, including relentless fatigue, bloating, nausea, and weight gain she couldn’t explain. Initially, she...
How to Tell If Your Ear Piercing Is Infected (and How to Treat It)
POV: You just got your ears pierced and you feel fabulous…until you don’t because the area starts to feel irritated. Is it an ear piercing infection? Are you having an allergic reaction? Or maybe your ear is just a little bit (understandably) inflamed after the trauma of getting punctured with a piece of metal?
What to Know About Norovirus, the Nasty Stomach Bug That’s Becoming More Common
If you’ve ever had the stomach flu, you deeply understand there are few things worse than enduring day after day of vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping (sometimes all at once!). It’s simply not a good time: You’re shaky because you can’t keep anything down, probably have a fever, and haven’t slept well because you’re constantly running to the bathroom.
How to Prep Now If Winter Always Makes You Depressed
Whether we’re ready for it or not, colder and darker days are right around the corner. If you’re like me, you may be trying not to think about it—pretending that summer isn’t over despite the fact that the sun is going down earlier and earlier each day and there’s definitely already a chill in the air.
‘Diet Culture’ Isn’t Just About Smoothies and Food-Tracking Apps
These days, you can’t get into a conversation about nutrition and wellness without someone mentioning diet culture. It’s all over social media, in both anti-diet spaces and more general wellness ones. Celebrities are calling it out. It’s mentioned in academic research. Even the young teenagers I work with in my nutrition practice use the term. They talk about how their parents don’t keep certain foods in the house, their friend is trying to lose weight, or their coach told them to avoid sugar, “because, you know, diet culture.”
For Years Doctors Told Me My Constant Exhaustion and Night Terrors Were Normal. They Weren’t.
One afternoon five years ago, while I was working as the head of talent relations for the Television Academy, I was sitting in a meeting planning for the Emmys (as one does). I was excited, engaged, on the edge of my seat…until I wasn’t. Suddenly, exhaustion consumed me. The need to sleep hit me like a weighted blanket, making me feel heavy from eyelids to toes.
How Having Dark Armpits, Knees, and Elbows Turned Into a Problem to Be Solved
The year is 2013. I’m finishing watching a YouTube tutorial by Jackie Aina and scrolling to find what’s next. My eyes wander to the thumbnails on the right side of the screen, and in the midst of the makeup tutorials, I spot ones with before and after shots of a lighter armpit or knee next to a darker one. “How I Got Rid of My Dark Armpits Fast,” one of the titles reads.
Yet Another Study Suggests Ketamine May Ease Severe Depression
The buzz around ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic drug, is booming. More and more research continues to suggest the drug has the potential to help people with severe mood disorders, including a new study that was just published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. For the study, researchers evaluated the drug’s...
Here’s How Long You Can Expect the Flu to Last, According to a Doctor
Cold and flu season may be nastier than usual this year, experts say. Beyond getting your flu shot, it doesn’t hurt to brush up on the basics of influenza so you know what to expect if you do get sick this year. One thought that might come up if...
Is ‘Heel Whip’ a Harmless Running Quirk or a Serious Problem?
When I’m running I feel like my stride is fluid, effortless, and completely aligned. And I’d like to think it would be—after all, I’m certified as a running coach, have run 23 marathons, and have written about the sport for years. But when I look at...
How to Prepare for the Emotional, Physical, and Social Realities of Life Postpartum
As any parent will tell you, the postpartum period is inevitably one of the most overwhelming—if not, the most challenging—and transformative experiences of your life. Amid the sleepless nights and cluster feeds, you’re also navigating a metamorphosis—a matrescence, if you will—from personhood to parenthood. While there’s an obvious change that happens overnight—one day you don’t have a baby and the next day you do—your sense of self and familiar routines are very much in the rearview mirror; you can see them but they’re behind you as you evolve.
Most of Us Are Stressed as Hell. Does That Mean We Should Be Screened for Anxiety?
A mental health crisis has been swelling in the United States—and far too little has been done on a national level to improve how we identify, diagnose, and treat people who are living with conditions like anxiety and depression. Now, public health experts are taking a step toward getting people the care they need. In a draft recommendation published in late September, the US Preventive Services Task Force, a national panel of medical experts, said plans should be made to screen adults under the age of 65 for anxiety.
