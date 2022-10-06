YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year. It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.

