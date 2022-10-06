Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Mercer County 911 callers told ambulances could be delayed
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking into emergency services across the state. Tuesday in Grove City, a House committee listened to six people about the problems and asked questions about how they can be fixed. Mercer County has 48 municipalities, 683 square miles and 45,000 households...
WYTV.com
YSU names interim president
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year. It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.
WYTV.com
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County reopens
BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County has reopened. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires along SR 305 at Elm Road Monday evening. An ODOT worker said an excavator hit the wires. Drivers were asked to avoid the...
WYTV.com
Tradition continues: Hundreds run in Youngstown’s 48th Peace Race
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, hundreds came out to run in the 48th annual Youngstown Peace Race. When the race started in 1975, organizers say the goal of the race was to bring together athletes from around the world for a day of competition, friendship and understanding. Those in...
WYTV.com
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas in the Woods began its 28th year this weekend. There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations. There are also sweets and other foods. Show promoter Linda McGaffic said it’s the perfect place to find a unique...
WYTV.com
Comedian coming to Youngstown during nationwide tour
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A comedian who has been featured on Netflix will be stopping in Youngstown this coming spring. Nate Bargatze will be performing at the Covelli Centre for his 2023 The Be Funny Tour on Sunday, April 2, 2023. According to the press release, Bargatze has appeared on The...
WYTV.com
Warren Twp. officer experiences possible drug overdose
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose. According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WYTV.com
Mental health and domestic violence go hand in hand; there is hope
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. October 10 is also recognized as World Mental Health Day. Experts say that sometimes, the two issues can be related. Director Brianne Gayhart joined Hannah’s House’s program on February 1, 2017. It’s a recovery and treatment program....
WYTV.com
Warren Family Mission sees increased food, clothing need
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. They are still in need of gently used or new coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets. Warren Family Mission’s public relations director Dominic Mararri said they will keep collecting clothes up to the day of the drive.
WYTV.com
Crash victims honored at local volleyball game
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard and Mooney communities came together to remember two of their own Monday. A memorial was held during a volleyball game between Mooney and Hubbard at Hubbard for Mark Pelini and Jillian Marian who died in a car accident last weekend. Both were 31 years old.
WYTV.com
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman. It’s the grand opening of the Hot Dog Shoppe on US-224. It’s at the old Denny’s across from the Boardman Plaza. People lined up early to be...
WYTV.com
Winner announced in Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center. Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds...
WYTV.com
Nonprofits hold raffle to benefit stray cats, kittens
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Cats are People, Too! and Empathy for Animals are hosting their annual raffle this weekend. It’s happening at Pet Supplies Plus in Niles. Over 30 baskets are being raffled off with all proceeds going toward rescuing and caring for cats and kittens. On Saturday,...
WYTV.com
Community enjoys Celebrate Poland Fall Festival
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to enjoy the weather and the Celebrate Poland Fall Festival. The fun started at 11 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m. There was a marketplace with local artists, a bounce house, food and a parade. They also had a...
WYTV.com
Bond set at $100K for suspect in shooting that wounded 15-year-old girl
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was lowered today for a 19-year-old man accused of a July shooting where a 15-year-old girl was wounded, but not as much as the defendant wanted. Judge Anthony Donofrio set a $100,000 bond for Christopher Sherman, lower than the original $180,000 bond he was...
WYTV.com
11-year-old killed in rollover crash in Columbiana County
KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash that killed an 11-year-old in Knox Township Sunday night. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Georgetown Road west of 12th Street, according to a press release from OSHP. OSHP says the driver...
WYTV.com
Conference champs meet on Wednesday’s Game of the Week
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Volleyball’s regular season ends this week as we have a big-time matchup in store between the visiting-Mineral Ridge Rams and the home-standing Lakeview Bulldogs on WKBN’s Game of the Week. Conference season is over. Now, the girls are preparing for the post-season. What...
