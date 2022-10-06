Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
cw34.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
WPBF News 25
Firefighters in Indian River County find dead man inside burning home
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Indian River County after a man was found dead inside a burning home early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the 800 block of 27th avenue near Vero Beach after getting a call about a structure fire. Follow us on...
cbs12.com
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie
A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.
cw34.com
Police officer arrested for interfering with crew trying to put out house fire
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach police officer was arrested after he ran over a fire hose, damaging it, and interfering with crews responding to a house fire in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews responded to the home on...
cw34.com
97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police
A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?
FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
In Boynton Beach, 98-Year-Old Killed In Crash With 99-Year-Old
Woman Named Green In Crash With Woman Named Greenblatt. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t mean to make light of death, but what are the odds of a 99-year-old woman named Green getting into a crash with a 98-year-old woman named Greenblatt? Turns […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
cw34.com
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
WPBF News 25
In the wake of Kings Point tornado damage, HOA attorney urges Floridians to have a disaster plan
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the residents of Kings Point continue to pick up the pieces, a local HOA lawyer explained why this is the time for all Florida residents to dot their I's and cross their T's when it comes to their plan in case a natural disaster strikes again.
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital
Two men were taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, according to an official with the city's fire department.
WPBF News 25
Multiple swatting incidents across Florida schools Tuesday
Multiple swatting incidents took place across Florida schools Tuesday. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders to a specific area. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been...
WPBF News 25
Coffee shop, moving company sending needed supplies to hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A popular coffee shop in our area, Subculture Coffee, is doing its part to send needed items to the areas devastated byHurricane Ian and they need your help as they try to make a difference. Subculture Coffee began collecting needed items, including baby formula,...
Delray Beach police officer charged in assault of sheriff's deputy
DELRAY BEACH — A veteran Delray Beach Police officer has been charged with aggravated assault of a sheriff's deputy and obstructing efforts to extinguish a residential fire west of Lake Worth Beach. Peter Sosa, 42, a 12-year member of the Delray Beach Police Department, intefered with the work of firefighters who were battling...
