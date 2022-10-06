ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Cars
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sw Grove Avenue
treasurecoast.com

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14

Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

In Boynton Beach, 98-Year-Old Killed In Crash With 99-Year-Old

Woman Named Green In Crash With Woman Named Greenblatt. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t mean to make light of death, but what are the odds of a 99-year-old woman named Green getting into a crash with a 98-year-old woman named Greenblatt? Turns […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Multiple swatting incidents across Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across Florida schools Tuesday. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders to a specific area. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy