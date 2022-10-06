Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Bug Locks A Portion Of Owned Heroes For Some Players
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be bumpy, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state what exact character bugs it's fixing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Gamespot
Best Prime Day PS5 Deals: Exclusive Games And Plenty More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day is back--technically it's called the Prime Early Access Sale--and that means it's time to save big on lots of gaming products, including heaps of PlayStation games, accessories, and more. We've rounded up the best PS5 Prime Day deals. In short, you don't want to miss out on these savings. Whether you're looking for recent games at a discount, a new headset, or maybe even a charging station, a bunch of PlayStation products are discounted to their best prices of the year.
Gamespot
Scorn Preorders Are Discounted Ahead Of Its Friday Release
We're just a few days away from the launch of Scorn, a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great preorder discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code.
Gamespot
Stunts Contest Beach Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow Stunts Contest Beach Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Is Not Coming To PS4, Contrary To Rumors
The upcoming Dead Space remake is not coming to PS4, even though the game's PlayStation Latin America trailer lists it as coming to both PS4 and PS5. This news comes from Eurogamer, and the publication states that the info in Dead Space's regional trailer is a mistake. Players have long wondered whether the remake of the popular horror game would arrive on consoles from the previous generation, but it looks like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are the only platform options so far.
Gamespot
Respawn Unveils Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Via New Launch Trailer
Apex Legends Mobile developer Respawn Entertainment released the mobile game's third seasonal battle pass battle last week, but today, devs finally unveiled the upcoming season of Apex Mobile via the Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launch trailer. The trailer reveals that Season 3's debut legend is Ash, marking the first time Apex Legends Mobile has launched a new season without a new mobile-exclusive legend, instead opting to bring in another character from Apex on console and PC.
Gamespot
Steel Guardian
Sign In to follow. Follow Steel Guardian, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Liquidators Event Disabled Shortly After Launch Due To Progress Bug
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators mid-season event got off to a rough start earlier today after players discovered various bugs that were preventing them from making progress in the event or equipping unlocked event items. Developer DICE temporarily disabled the event as a result. "We're seeing that the unlock rewards and...
Gamespot
Hypogean (ALSQ Studios)
Latest on Hypogean (ALSQ Studios) ,Sign In to follow. Follow Hypogean (ALSQ Studios), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Xbox Streaming Console Prototype Spotted On Phil Spencer's Shelf
Phil Spencer enjoys using his Twitter feed to tease new happenings at Xbox, and this particular device might herald an interesting new future for the brand. Spencer's latest shelf tweet included an old prototype of Xbox's Keystone streaming device, which caused many to wonder if an official reveal was imminent.
Gamespot
Through The Fire And The Flames Played In Trombone Champ Is A Video You Need To See
DragonForce's 2006 rock epic single Through the Fire and the Flames is now finally playable in one of the hottest music games of the year, Trombone Champ. Thanks to some modding work done by DerpyChap, every sick lick and unbelievable guitar solo has been translated into a series of actions that looks downright impossible to perfectly nail.
Gamespot
Prime Day Xbox Sales: Steep Discounts On Games And Accessories
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Prime Early Access Sale is now live, offering huge discounts on dozens of today’s most popular Xbox games. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure or a challenging RPG, Amazon’s October sale is bound to have something that catches your eye.
Gamespot
Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt
We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
Gamespot
No Man's Sky 4.0 Lands: Expanded Inventory, Rebalanced Design
No Man's Sky 4.0 update is finally here, and it's a big deal. In fact, Hello Games founder Sean Murray describes it as a "generational jump" for the game. However, rather than any large, all-encompassing changes, 4.0 is a sum of dozens of small shifts that add up to big differences in the game.
Gamespot
Spell Defender
Sign In to follow. Follow Spell Defender, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Kiriko's Animated Short Focuses On Mother-Daughter Relationship, Kinda
Every new Overwatch hero comes with animated shorts, and the tradition continues with Overwatch 2's Kiriko. Released during TwitchCon's keynote presentation, Kiriko's 10-minute-long introductory video presents the ninja healer as someone who is bubbly but has her own share of mundane troubles--in the form of an overbearing but well-meaning mother.
Comments / 0