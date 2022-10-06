ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Toyota Field to host Taco and Margarita Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Taco and margarita lovers, get excited! Toyota Field is hosting the stadium’s first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival on December 3. The one-day event will take over the stadium with a tasty selection of tacos and margaritas with live professional wrestling. The festival will include eight different vendors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Person
David Copperfield
KSAT 12

Friends of missing man discover body in underground drainage tunnel

Live Oak – On Sunday morning, a group of friends and family recovered a body in an underground drainage tunnel that they said is 52-year-old Keith Hammond. The Live Oak Police Department considered him as a person of interest in connection with the death of a woman, 50-year-old Laura Briseno, who was found three weeks ago in the same area.
LIVE OAK, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Search continues for ‘Perla’ in connection with migrants lured onto plane from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard

SAN ANTONIO – The criminal investigation into who falsely promised free incentives to migrants in San Antonio who ended up at Martha’s Vineyard continues. In September, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said nearly 50 migrants were “lured” on Sept. 14 at the city’s Migrant Resource Center on a plane to the Northeast vacation destination.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Jessica Briones murder trial

Warning: Some testimony in the trial may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the murder trial of a San Antonio mother. Jessica Briones is facing a murder charge for the death of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones. Briones was charged in 2017 after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

