Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Tell Me More: The man behind Condado Tacos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When you think of crave-able food, what comes to mind? For Joe Kahn, it’s tacos, which is why he started Condado Tacos on High Street in Columbus eight years ago. Now, this once broke busboy is breaking the bank. “My brain never shuts off,” Kahn said. “I’m 100% Condado all the […]
Columbus CEO
Cobra to Celebrate Cocktail Culture, Late-Night Fare on South High
Commercial real estate in Columbus can make for odd bedfellows. The building at 648 S. High St. which once housed The Clarmont, a beloved spot for steak and cocktails for 65 years, was later gutted and turned into a Panera Bread. The sandwich chain closed last year. Soon filling the 5,200-square-foot space will be a new bar and late-night eats spot called Cobra, operated by four friends and industry veterans: Jack Dale Bennett Jr., Alex Chien, Josh Spiers and David Yee, all Watershed Kitchen & Bar alums.
columbusunderground.com
First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus
Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to fast food, Taco Bell has the fastest drive-thru line and Chick-fil-a has the industry’s slowest. According to the 2022 QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-a may be the slowest only because it’s so popular and there are so many cars in line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alcohol Infused Ice Cream Treats Coming To Powell
We all know that the tremendous variety of eateries and “drinkeries” in Delaware County is amazing, and getting more varied each year. This is a brand-new offering, however. The county, and in particular the city of Powell, is about ready to welcome Buzzed Bull Creamery, well-known for its offering of gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, each created using liquid nitrogen.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
NBC4 Columbus
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwcolumbus.com
There's a name for Cheeto dust and it now has a 17-foot statue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Anyone who has eaten Cheetos knows the orange, cheesy mess left behind on their fingertips. You might wash them off, suck off the dust, or wipe them on whatever surface when no one is looking. Turns out there is a name for the cheesy dust.
614now.com
Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
cwcolumbus.com
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more. The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
Fox 19
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests (photo gallery)
LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - The brand new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is now open to guests. State officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon. The resort features a fitness center and pools as well as two large stone fireplaces and a mezzanine sky bridge.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
spectrumnews1.com
Delaware natives open city's first independent bookstore
DELAWARE, Ohio — For Delaware native David Griffey, it was J.R.R. Tolkien's classic The Hobbit that started it all. “It just ignited me to love to read and hopefully in the future, pursue a career in writing myself,” said Griffey, co-owner of Griffeys' Book Emporium. What You Need...
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Comments / 0