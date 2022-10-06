Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Fire Weather Watch is Effect Tomorrow for Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for several northwest Iowa counties tomorrow (Wed) from noon to 7pm. The Fire Weather Watch is for counties including Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, and Ida. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur....
stormlakeradio.com
Gas Prices Latest Information
The Iowa average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.70, according to Triple A Iowa. That's up 14 cents in the last week, and up 30 cents in the last month. The average price for gas in Buena Vista County is $3.68. As of late this (Mon) morning, a gallon of unleaded in Storm Lake is as low as $3.64.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Fire Chief Almost a Year into Job ; Volunteer Fire Fighters Still Needed
Storm Lake Fire Chief Glen Schlesser has been on the job for nearly one year. Schlesser took over as fire chief at the end of last November following the retirement of Mike Jones...(audio clip below :08 ) Schlesser came to Storm Lake from suburban Chicago. He says the Storm Lake...
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested in Storm Lake on several charges over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak of Storm Lake was located around 3:50 Sunday afternoon seated in a vehicle in the driveway to the residence at 709 Walnut Street. An officer attempted to make contact with Dak when he fled into the residence. Police secured a perimeter around the residence.
stormlakeradio.com
Aaron Noel Cook, 65, of Storm Lake
Aaron Noel Cook, age 65, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on August 24, 2022 at the Fonda Specialty Care Center in Fonda, Iowa. Memorial services will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake, Iowa. Visitation will take place...
stormlakeradio.com
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
stormlakeradio.com
Lindsey Bruce Reicks, 30, of Sioux City, formerly of Aurelia
Funeral services for Lindsey Reicks, 30, of Sioux City, formerly of Aurelia, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia. Pastor Linda Morris will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Aurelia. Visitation will be...
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
KELOLAND TV
Navigator CO2 ruling on survey issues in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to do surveys on land in Iowa that could be part of a path for a carbon dioxide pipeline was denied a temporary injunction in court on Oct. 7 in Woodbury County, Iowa. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC sought a temporary...
stormlakeradio.com
One Person Hospitalized Following Clay County Crash
Last Thursday morning (Oct. 6th) at approximately 7am, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple reports of a two vehicle accident in which one person was injured. Upon arrival, deputies found that 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek, of Hull, was traveling southbound in the 3400 mile of 240th Ave, when a...
stormlakeradio.com
Agnes Ackerson Boyd, age 94 of Waukee, formerly of Early
Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 10:30AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7PM at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Agnes Ackerson Boyd, age 94 of Waukee, IA, formerly of Early, IA, entered into eternal rest on...
stormlakeradio.com
Gleneva Grace Lorenzen, 86, of Arthur
Funeral service for Gleneva Grace Lorenzen, 86, of Arthur, will be Thursday, October 13th at 10:30am at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church of rural Galva. Burial will be in the Galva East Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 12th from 5 to 7pm at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Recorder Warns Veterans of a Scam
The Greene County Recorder is making all area veterans aware of a scam. County Recorder Deb McDonald says a third-party company has been charging veterans to record their military records. McDonald points out that any veteran that records or requests their military records is always done free of charge. She...
stormlakeradio.com
Ethel Bockelmann, age 98, of Denison
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Burial will be in the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute. She passed away Sunday, October 9 at Exira Care Center in Exira. Survivors include her...
KEYC
Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7. According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
Two Siouxland men arrested after allegedly eluding police, hiding in cornfield
Two men who attempted to elude police were arrested on Sunday.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
