White House: No indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons
(The Hill) — White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said that the United States has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether or not to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine, but that recent comments make it “imperative” for the U.S. to […]
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn...
UN climate talks in Egypt must urgently focus on methane
In about a month, the global climate community will descend upon Egypt for the next round of annual climate change talks convened by the United Nations. At the same time, much of Europe will be bearing up in the face of a very tough winter for energy security. Climate diplomats...
Trapped on the frontline in battle for Ukraine town
This week's Russian missile attacks on power plants threaten cities across Ukraine with blackouts, but many frontline communities have been under shellfire and without power or water for months. "No gas, no electricity for three months, no water.
G7 leaders pledge to ‘stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes’ after Russian attacks
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised economies on Tuesday condemned Russia’s continued attacks on civilians in Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms” and stressed that the “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations” would “constitute a war crime” by Russian forces.The G7 heads of state and government also said they would “never recognize” Moscow’s “illegal annexation” of Ukrainian territory or “the sham referenda that Russia uses to justify it”. They added that they remained “undeterred and steadfast” in their support for Kyiv and pledged to “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” with “financial, humanitarian,...
