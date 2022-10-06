ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WVNews

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNews

COVID report

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday w…
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

West Virginia has no new COVID deaths; active case count under 1,000

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday weekend, and the active case counts are as low as they've been since early May. Meanwhile, the state's elderly population — which typically has been the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID — is responsible for a wide swath of the number of cases reported over the past seven days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 73

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 73, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more...
SALISBURY, NC
WVNews

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

LKC Championship proved positive for Demons

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demons recently participated in the LKC Championship cross-country meet in St. Marys. The championship proved to be positive for several team members including Gwyn Gorrell, Johnny Heath and Mason Kerns who all received first-team All LKC and Madyson Delong, Linkin Andrick and Cole McGoskey who brought home second-team All LKC victories.
SAINT MARYS, WV

