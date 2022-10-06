Read full article on original website
West Virginia HEPC considering new laws after Ohio Valley University transcript fiasco
CHARLESTON – West Virginia’s regulator of public colleges and universities is considering possible legislation that would help protect transcripts in the wake of the new-defunct Ohio Valley University’s issues providing transcripts. Members of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met Tuesday morning in Charleston for its...
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
West Virginia has no new COVID deaths; active case count under 1,000
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday weekend, and the active case counts are as low as they've been since early May. Meanwhile, the state's elderly population — which typically has been the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID — is responsible for a wide swath of the number of cases reported over the past seven days.
Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November.
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 73
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 73, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
LKC Championship proved positive for Demons
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demons recently participated in the LKC Championship cross-country meet in St. Marys. The championship proved to be positive for several team members including Gwyn Gorrell, Johnny Heath and Mason Kerns who all received first-team All LKC and Madyson Delong, Linkin Andrick and Cole McGoskey who brought home second-team All LKC victories.
