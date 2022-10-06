The Western High School soccer team capped a perfect regular season last night with their 16th victory of the season, defeating Detroit Country Day 1-3. Coach Scott Watterson reflected on the season prior to the season finale, and talked about how perfection can be challenging, “The biggest challenge is just keeping the guys focused (the fact) we’re human and we can make mistakes and we have to minimize that.” Watterson said of the Panther’s soccer team.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO