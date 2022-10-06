Read full article on original website
Western High School’s Soccer Team Ends Regular Season with a Perfect 16-0 Record
The Western High School soccer team capped a perfect regular season last night with their 16th victory of the season, defeating Detroit Country Day 1-3. Coach Scott Watterson reflected on the season prior to the season finale, and talked about how perfection can be challenging, “The biggest challenge is just keeping the guys focused (the fact) we’re human and we can make mistakes and we have to minimize that.” Watterson said of the Panther’s soccer team.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson Heads Back To the ’80s for Friday Night’s Fundraiser
Leg warmers, Walkman, neon shirts and “popped” collars will be back in fashion for at least one night only at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson’s (BBBSJ) “Big 80s Night”. According to Executive Director for BBBSJ, The Bickel Brother will be performing 80s covers...
Vandercook Lake Schools New Superintendent a Jackson County Native
Tracy Lowder, a Jackson High School graduate, is returning to the area as the new Superintendent at Vandercook Lake School. Lowder, most recently, spent 8 years as the Principal at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. He was a teacher, a coach, and an administrator at Jackson Public Schools for nearly 15 years. During his time with JPS Lowder coached the Jackson High Boys Varsity Basketball program for 9 of those 15 years.
McKibbin Media Group to open additional studio in downtown Jackson
Jackson, Mich. – McKibbin Media Group (MMG) is pleased to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new downtown broadcast studio. The ribbon cutting event will take place on Tuesday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 134 W. Michigan Avenue. The event is being held in partnership with the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
