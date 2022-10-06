Read full article on original website
KFDA
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to DPS, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at around 11 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a Toyota Camry traveling on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The...
Pampa, Gray County approves wildfire-related plan
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa and Gray County has approved the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). Officials said that in 2019 The City of Pampa and Gray County were awarded a Hazardous Mitigation Preparedness Grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to complete a Wildfire Mitigation Planning Project. The project plan […]
Amarillo TxDOT: Randall County accident causes detour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation said that a wreck in Randall County has caused traffic to be detoured. According to a post from the TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter account, officials said a wreck on FM 2186 at Jacob’s Well Drive has caused traffic to be detoured. […]
Hereford Police Department seeks help identifying found child
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department on Friday morning asked the community for help identifying a found child. According to a post from the department on social media, the child was “found near Stripes (60/385) around 7:15 a.m.” on Friday. Anyone with information on the child’s identity was asked to call the Hereford […]
2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
everythinglubbock.com
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
The story so far: Amarillo Civic Center Complex project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After last week’s Civic Center funding-related bench trial, retired Judge William Sowder, who oversaw the case in Potter County District Court, is expected to make a decision on the matter in the next few days. The decision will come after years of news related to the Amarillo Civic Center. Take a […]
Oh Amarillo How You Have Changed Over the Years – Part Two
I know that we have to change in order to improve. It seems like every day something is closing. Just like every day something new is coming to Amarillo. It is just the way of the world. The way of our city. In order to improve we have to keep...
abc7amarillo.com
Panhandle Addiction Symposium aiming to clear up misconceptions
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in alcohol abuse and in drug abuse due to stress and isolation. When people make unhealthy decisions it can impact loved ones, family and friends. At this year’s Panhandle Addiction Symposium, counselors learned...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council to Consider Spending $33 Million
Amarillo City Council is set to meet tomorrow afternoon to discuss various items, including rezoning ordinances, $33 million in spending, and a possible sister city relationship with Dnipro, Ukraine. Among the zoning ordinances are several second and final readings of ordinances passed during their previous meeting, including one giving a...
abc7amarillo.com
FirstBank Southwest ranked among Top 20 Best Companies to Work for in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — FirstBank Southwest was ranked among the Top 20 Best Companies to Work for in Texas under the "Medium Employers" level, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. FBSW was ranked No. 18 among the Best Companies to Work for in Texas, a survey and...
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
thepampanews.com
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Amarillo Hospital makes ‘Best Place to Work’ list
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals L.L.C ranked in the top 10 in the country of Modern Healthcare’s list of “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” according to officials with Physicians Surgical Hospitals. “Being named as the 49th Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” Brian S. Baremen, CE […]
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]
Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
canyonnews.com
TEACHING FOR THE C: CHS alum brings passion, style and energy to the classroom
The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Inside the classroom of Canyon Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher Machelle Delagarza Butcher, the Canyon High School alum is more than just an educator to her students, she is their hero. “I learn something new about myself everyday from teaching young...
People, pets offered vaccines at One Health Clinic event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, students will join the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to host a One Health Clinic at Guyon Saunders Resource Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was created with the intent to benefit […]
