ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pampa, Gray County approves wildfire-related plan

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa and Gray County has approved the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). Officials said that in 2019 The City of Pampa and Gray County were awarded a Hazardous Mitigation Preparedness Grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to complete a Wildfire Mitigation Planning Project. The project plan […]
GRAY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Randall County, TX
Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Randall County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Solicitation#Crime#The Randall County Da
abc7amarillo.com

Panhandle Addiction Symposium aiming to clear up misconceptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in alcohol abuse and in drug abuse due to stress and isolation. When people make unhealthy decisions it can impact loved ones, family and friends. At this year’s Panhandle Addiction Symposium, counselors learned...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council to Consider Spending $33 Million

Amarillo City Council is set to meet tomorrow afternoon to discuss various items, including rezoning ordinances, $33 million in spending, and a possible sister city relationship with Dnipro, Ukraine. Among the zoning ordinances are several second and final readings of ordinances passed during their previous meeting, including one giving a...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
B93

West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]

Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

TEACHING FOR THE C: CHS alum brings passion, style and energy to the classroom

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Inside the classroom of Canyon Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher Machelle Delagarza Butcher, the Canyon High School alum is more than just an educator to her students, she is their hero. “I learn something new about myself everyday from teaching young...
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy