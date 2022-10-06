Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Physical media won’t save us from streaming services
You’ve likely heard of the Batgirl cancellation by now. In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros decided not to release the DC movie as part of a tax write-off. Initially destined for HBO Max, it’s now unlikely anyone will ever see the superhero movie. Disappointing as this is for...
Village Roadshow TV to Develop Series Based on Lana Harper Novel ‘Payback’s a Witch’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Village Roadshow Television has acquired the rights to Lana Harper’s novel “Payback’s a Witch” with the intention of developing it onto a TV series, Variety has learned exclusively. The book is the first installment in Harper’s “Witches of Thistle Grove” novel series, with the planned show set to take that name as well. Per the official logline, “Witches of Thistle Grove” is “a show about Emmy Harlow, a young woman with big dreams who abandoned her charming but podunk hometown to prove herself in the big city. When she’s suddenly called home nine years later to fulfill a family obligation...
thedigitalfix.com
What is the Flanaverse: Mike Flanagan’s Netflix project explained
What is the Flanaverse? If you’re a fan of horror, you probably know the name Mike Flanagan. Flanagan is the man behind Doctor Sleep, which is the sequel to one of the best movies ever made, The Shining. He’s also known for his original works, and is the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, in addition to Midnight Mass.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things star wants to join the DCEU as a specific hero
The young cast of Stranger Things had better start thinking about their next jobs, as the Stranger Things season 5 release date will mark the end of the Netflix series. For Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the TV series, a role in the DCEU is on the bucket list.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Disney is planning a fantasy sci-fi take on the Arabian Nights
Disney is planning a live-action fantasy and science fiction movie based on One Thousand and One Nights, better known as the Arabian Tales or the Arabian Nights. The collection of Middle Eastern folk tales contains popular characters such as Ali Baba, Sinbad the Sailor, and Aladdin – who of course has already had the Disney treatment.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
thedigitalfix.com
Oscar Isaac teases more Moon Knight is coming in MCU
If you enjoyed Oscar Isaac’s turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Moon Knight, you’re in luck, because the actor just dropped a hint that his MCU character is coming back for more. Isaac, who has appeared in huge science fiction movies like Dune and the Star Wars...
thedigitalfix.com
The Son review (LFF 2022): Bland and bleak
“Your daddy wasn’t nice to you. So what? Just fucking get over it!” When Anthony Hopkins sneered that line during his brief appearance in The Son (where he plays the titular Son’s grandfather and father to Hugh Jackman’s character, Peter), I think we, as the audience, are meant to be shocked at the callousness of it: the way he is acutely aware of his own failures as a parent but refuses to take any accountability for his actions or do anything to ease his son’s trauma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Naturally, Weird Al cast the cameos in his own biopic
In case you didn’t know, the legendary entertainer Weird Al Yankovic is getting his very own movie about his life. The film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, will see Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe take on the lead role, but Yankovic himself got to decide who was going to make a cameo in the comedy movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Blade production paused by Marvel Studios
With the recent news that director Bassim Tariq had left the upcoming Blade reboot for Marvel, it has emerged that the studio has paused production while they find a replacement. The vampire movie was in pre-production in Atlanta, with filming set to begin in November. Filming is unlikely to begin...
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us star was told not to play the game before HBO series
From White Walkers to the Infected, Bella Ramsey is the kind of person you’d want on your side in a zombie apocalypse. The young actor made a name for herself as Game of Thrones character Lyanna Mormont, but now she’s treading new territory by starring as Ellie, a young girl mysteriously immune from the Cordyceps virus that has ravaged life and society as we know it.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Christian Bale stopped talking to Chris Rock on-set of new movie
Christian Bale and Chris Rock share the screen together on their new mystery thriller movie, Amsterdam – but in between takes, Bale refused to speak to Chris Rock. 2022 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years of Bale’s career. The actor starred as the leading antagonist in MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and is the main man in the new movie Amsterdam. Later in the year, he’ll again be taking centre stage in the gothic horror movie The Pale Blue Eye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
How and why the House of the Dragon writers changed Viserys’ fate
Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. Well, it finally happened, after eight episodes Viserys has shuffled off this mortal coil. Yes, in the penultimate episode of the fantasy series, the king died, but not before telling Alicent something that’ll doom his family and the realm. Still, we’re...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: what did Viserys tell Alicent?
Warning Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. How does King Viserys die, and what were his last words to Alicent? From the very first episode of House of the Dragon, we’ve known that King Viserys was sick, and as the TV series has gone on, it’s become clear he wouldn’t live a long life. Sure enough, in the fantasy series’ penultimate episode, the not-so-good king breathes his last.
thedigitalfix.com
New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast
Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Star Trek:...
50 People Who Got Roasted So Bad On The Internet They Honestly Should Just Delete Their Account
Let's be honest: there's no coming back from that one.
thedigitalfix.com
Morgan Freeman once played Dracula in a Spider-Man movie
Before he was making some of the best movies ever made, Morgan Freeman started like many actors do, working on daytime TV series. He was a regular on comedy series The Electric Company, which is where he landed a spot playing a Spider-Man villain for the webhead. During the fourth...
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 just got a huge update
Wonder Woman 3 just got a massive update, shared by the DC movie director Patty Jenkins. Jenkins is the director of the two new Wonder Woman movies. The first Wonder Woman movie, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, was met with huge critical acclaim and was a box-office hit. It was praised for its depiction of World War One, and for its inspiring optimism.
thedigitalfix.com
Back to the Future stars share emotional reunion
Above all, what makes Back to the Future, the trilogy of time-travel movies so beloved is the impeccable on-screen chemistry between its two leads: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The 80s movies centred around teenager Marty McFly (Fox) and his unconventional friendship with mad scientist Doctor ‘Doc’ Emmett Brown...
thedigitalfix.com
Causeway review (LFF 2022): A brooding, heartfelt journey of recovery
Drama movies about soldiers returning from war often follow a certain formula. For a long time, soldiers who struggled mentally following their experiences on the frontlines were quite literally diagnosed with “shellshock,” with all their pain, trauma, and mental health issues reduced to a singular moment in their life.
Comments / 1