Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old child in Mississippi shooting
MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a 4-year-old child in a shooting.
Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a child was injured.Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Michael D. Harris. Police said Harris is wanted for discharging a weapon within city limits, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 9