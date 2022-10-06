ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old child in Mississippi shooting

By Malaysia McCoy
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZR6xJ_0iOkvguE00

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a 4-year-old child in a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a child was injured.

Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood

The suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Michael D. Harris. Police said Harris is wanted for discharging a weapon within city limits, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 9

Related
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mccomb, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Mccomb, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birmingham#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi manhunt ends with arrest of two teens after shooting leaves one dead and another injured

A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims had died. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Missing Fayette man being sought

The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
FAYETTE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

CBS 42

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy