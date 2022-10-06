Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash
A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
BBC
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision
A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition following a collision involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries and is currently in Derriford hospital. His next of kin have been informed. Police were notified about the incident, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, at about 00:30 on Saturday. The...
BBC
Louth: Graffiti attack on controversial town centre seats
Vandals have sprayed graffiti across a road in Louth in an apparent attack against controversial wooden seating installed in the town. Since being put up in Mercer Row in August, the seating, known as "parklets" have been damaged twice. The graffiti, which seemingly criticises the cost of the parklets, is...
BBC
Ryan Thompson death: Two cyclists urged to help after man died on road
Two cyclists are being urged to come forward to help piece together the final moments of a young man who died walking home after a night out. Ryan Thompson was hit by a car during the early hours of Friday, 23 September in Denton Street, Carlisle. CCTV showed the 21-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop
Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
BBC
Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later. Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan,...
Comments / 0