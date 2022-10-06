UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO