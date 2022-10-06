Read full article on original website
Man charged with robbing Hoboken bank -- again
For the second time in a little more than a year, an accused serial bank robber has been arrested for pulling off a heist at a Bank of America in Hoboken, authorities said. Everton Gunter, 31, who was arrested three times in a seven-week span last year, is charged with robbing $50,000 from the bank at Second and Hudson streets on Oct. 5, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. He was arrested Sunday, but the proceeds have not been recovered.
Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement
It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
Accused Cocaine Dealer Busted With Handgun, 129 Ammo Rounds In Hudson County: Prosecutor
A traffic stop in Hudson County led to drug and weapons charges for a man accused of selling cocaine, authorities said. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful weapon possession, and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, Oct. 10.
Redwood Realty Sells N.J. Apartment Complex for $13,250,000
Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
Teen fatally stabbed, another injured in 'altercation' in NJ
Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager during an altercation in New Jersey on Saturday, according to authorities.
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
Community calls for end to violence after teen boy shot to death near school in East Orange
Authorities are still working to determine what led up the shooting. Parents are understandably worried about their kids' safety.
Teenager fatally stabbed during altercation in Passaic County
A teenager was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Passaic County on Saturday.
Clark whistleblower threatens to sue to township as racism probe stretches into third year
A whistleblower who documented racism at Clark’s town hall is again threatening to sue the township, saying officials have retaliated against him and prevented him from securing new employment. Former police Lt. Antonio Manata’s potential lawsuit represents the latest development in a scandal thrust into the public eye in...
Police: Hoboken man arrested for robbing $50k from local Bank of America
A Hoboken man was arrested for robbing $50,000 from the local Bank of America at 1 Firehouse Plaza last week, police said. Everton Gunter, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. On October 5th at approximately 2:30 p.m., Hoboken Police responded to the...
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
Man given probation for 3 N.J. bank robberies. A week later he did it again, police say
One week. Seven days. One hundred and sixty eight hours. That’s how long it took Everton Gunter to return to his life of crime, Hoboken police say. The 31-year-old was charged Sunday with robbing the Bank of America in the city Oct. 5, just seven days after being sentenced to probation for, you guessed it, robbing the same bank — and two others in the area — last year.
Candlelight vigil today for East Orange teen Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday in East Orange for a beloved student-athlete shot and killed as he walked home from school. Family, friends and community leaders will gather near East Orange Campus High School to call for justice in the case. Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just blocks from the school last Monday. It's unclear if Duncan, a standout basketball player, was the intended target. Monday's vigil will get underway at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver outside Elizabeth bar
A 31-year-old Elizabeth man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a bar in the city early Saturday, officials said. The man had just left the bar on Newark Avenue around 3 a.m. when a vehicle speeding toward Newark hit him, according to city of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.
Vandal with a ‘sharp knife’ destroyed dinosaur sculptures at N.J. park, artist says
The artist behind the destroyed dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County believes the whimsical art pieces hidden in the woods were intentionally ruined by one or more vandals. A friend who regularly walks through the area texted artist Robin Ruggiero Friday morning to say some of her...
Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources
Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
