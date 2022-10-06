For the second time in a little more than a year, an accused serial bank robber has been arrested for pulling off a heist at a Bank of America in Hoboken, authorities said. Everton Gunter, 31, who was arrested three times in a seven-week span last year, is charged with robbing $50,000 from the bank at Second and Hudson streets on Oct. 5, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. He was arrested Sunday, but the proceeds have not been recovered.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO