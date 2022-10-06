ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Same time, this year: Man charged with robbing Hoboken bank -- again

For the second time in a little more than a year, an accused serial bank robber has been arrested for pulling off a heist at a Bank of America in Hoboken, authorities said. Everton Gunter, 31, who was arrested three times in a seven-week span last year, is charged with robbing $50,000 from the bank at Second and Hudson streets on Oct. 5, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. He was arrested Sunday, but the proceeds have not been recovered.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement

It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Cocaine Dealer Busted With Handgun, 129 Ammo Rounds In Hudson County: Prosecutor

A traffic stop in Hudson County led to drug and weapons charges for a man accused of selling cocaine, authorities said. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful weapon possession, and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, Oct. 10.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

Redwood Realty Sells N.J. Apartment Complex for $13,250,000

Redwood Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the completed sale of Oak Ridge Gardens, a 78-unit garden apartment community in Clifton, N.J. A private investor purchased the asset for $13,250,000 or $169,871 per unit. Oak Ridge Gardens is centrally located in a residential community in Passaic County, a bedroom community for New York City.
CLIFTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Secaucus, NJ
Government
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Secaucus, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#County Executive#Hackensack River
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Hoboken man arrested for robbing $50k from local Bank of America

A Hoboken man was arrested for robbing $50,000 from the local Bank of America at 1 Firehouse Plaza last week, police said. Everton Gunter, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with robbery, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. On October 5th at approximately 2:30 p.m., Hoboken Police responded to the...
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Man given probation for 3 N.J. bank robberies. A week later he did it again, police say

One week. Seven days. One hundred and sixty eight hours. That’s how long it took Everton Gunter to return to his life of crime, Hoboken police say. The 31-year-old was charged Sunday with robbing the Bank of America in the city Oct. 5, just seven days after being sentenced to probation for, you guessed it, robbing the same bank — and two others in the area — last year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Candlelight vigil today for East Orange teen Letrell Duncan

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday in East Orange for a beloved student-athlete shot and killed as he walked home from school. Family, friends and community leaders will gather near East Orange Campus High School to call for justice in the case. Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just blocks from the school last Monday. It's unclear if Duncan, a standout basketball player, was the intended target. Monday's vigil will get underway at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue. 
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NBC New York

Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources

Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street and Straight Street Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, and shots were fired soon after police arrived at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy