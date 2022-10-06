ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

One ISIS official killed, one wounded in rare U.S. Syria raid -U.S. official

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rare U.S. helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast on Thursday killed one Islamic State official, wounded another and led to the U.S. capture of two more individuals, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Islamic State member who was targeted in the raid had been responsible for beheading two members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

There were no U.S. military casualties in the operation and no civilian casualties, the official said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Washington State
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
#Isis#Civilian Casualties#Islamic State
americanmilitarynews.com

1st openly trans Army officer arrested for trying to pass secrets to Russia

U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was arrested on Thursday after allegedly trying to pass health information about U.S. military members to Russia. Henry previously caught media attention after coming out as the first openly transgender active duty U.S. Army officer. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
howafrica.com

Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims

Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
MILITARY
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
MIDDLE EAST
