4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
How students can vote at University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan and MSU on Election Day
In four weeks, Michigan residents will decide a series of local and statewide elections. That means a lot of registration and voting options for students of University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University. The three public universities have each released guidance on how to register to vote...
Here’s what’s on the November 2022 ballot in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County have a long list of races and ballot proposals to decide Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, voters will decide a city climate-action tax proposal, the mayor’s race and a City Council race in Ward 5, among other races and ballot proposals.
See aerial photos of human chain moving 2K+ books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch opens in November, hundreds of hands will have helped stock its shelves. On Saturday, Oct. 8, an estimated more than 400 volunteers showed up to pass books and other materials one by one down a human chain along Harris Road in Superior Township, carefully shepherding them from their current home at a tiny library location in a nearby fire station to the new Superior branch.
Dexter to host information session on $8.4M public safety facility bond proposal
DEXTER, MI - This November, Dexter voters will decide the fate of an $8.4-million bond proposal funding the renovation or replacement of its 1950s-era fire station. To give them a chance to learn more about that choice, officials are hosting a public information session for residents. The meeting will take...
Gunman robs downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store in middle of day
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that occurred in the middle of the day in downtown Ann Arbor Monday afternoon. Police were called shortly after 2:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to the T-Mobile store located at 200 E. Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor for a reported armed robbery that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
Ann Arbor clerk supporting state ballot proposal to allow true early voting
ANN ARBOR, MI — Just as in other cities across Michigan, absentee voting has become the new norm in Ann Arbor in the last few years, with voters now allowed to vote early via absentee ballot without needing a reason. In Ann Arbor, absentee ballots now account for the...
Here are the $1.5B in construction projects underway at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Seeing a lot of orange and white cones and fences around the University of Michigan? It’s due to the many construction projects pending across the Ann Arbor campus. There are seven projects currently underway, as well as one set to start in the winter of...
Interactive mural planned for new Superior Township library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Although Ypsilanti District Library’s newest Superior Township branch has yet to open, officials are already planning a mural project. With the help of a local artist, Yen Azzaro, a 650-foot ground mural is set to come to the new branch at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township. Ypsilanti District Library (YDL) hopes to have this interactive mural complete in April or May 2023.
Community unites around new Superior Township library, helps it move 1 book at a time
At a time when books are dividing a growing number of communities in Michigan and beyond, they did just the opposite Saturday in Superior Township, where hundreds gathered together to form a human chain to fill the shelves of their new library. More than 200 volunteers showed up at the old...
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
Use an app at new ‘smart’ laundromat in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti has a new place to get clothes squeaky clean. House of Laundry, 2265 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti, boasts 19 washers, 19 dryers and the “newest technology in the area for machines,” said owner AJ Furrah. Machines take credit, debit and coins, as well as have...
Explore Ypsilanti at this craft store’s second annual scavenger hunt
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Puzzle lovers and creatives alike can build a mascot and explore Ypsilanti at a second annual scavenger hunt hosted by a local crafting store. SCRAP Creative Reuse, 4567 Washtenaw Ave., will be hosting its second annual Reuse Road Rally from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Ann Arbor’s new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic
ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
Ann Arbor bar opening pushed to next summer due to construction delays
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor café and bar originally set to open this fall has been delayed, according to an update from the concept’s owner. Lower Town Proper, 1031 Broadway St., was originally set to open in fall 2022, but has been delayed until early summer 2023.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition
On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
Serial groper at Wayne State is caught
DETROIT – An accused serial groper at Wayne State University has been caught after four female students reported similar fondling incidents on Monday, Oct. 10, officials said. All four victims were 19-22 years old. They all described incidents in which the suspect unexpectedly hugged them and then groped them...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
Recent high school grad among 2 dead in rollover crash at Macomb Community College
WARREN, MI -- A 46-year-old Warren man and his son were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College, according to the Associated Press. Police say the 46-year-old man was driving an SUV that the two were riding in when he had a medical emergency.
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Meet the candidates vying for 3 Ypsilanti School Board seats
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
