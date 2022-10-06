ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

See aerial photos of human chain moving 2K+ books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch opens in November, hundreds of hands will have helped stock its shelves. On Saturday, Oct. 8, an estimated more than 400 volunteers showed up to pass books and other materials one by one down a human chain along Harris Road in Superior Township, carefully shepherding them from their current home at a tiny library location in a nearby fire station to the new Superior branch.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Gunman robs downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store in middle of day

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are investigating a brazen armed robbery that occurred in the middle of the day in downtown Ann Arbor Monday afternoon. Police were called shortly after 2:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to the T-Mobile store located at 200 E. Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor for a reported armed robbery that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Interactive mural planned for new Superior Township library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Although Ypsilanti District Library’s newest Superior Township branch has yet to open, officials are already planning a mural project. With the help of a local artist, Yen Azzaro, a 650-foot ground mural is set to come to the new branch at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township. Ypsilanti District Library (YDL) hopes to have this interactive mural complete in April or May 2023.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Use an app at new ‘smart’ laundromat in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti has a new place to get clothes squeaky clean. House of Laundry, 2265 Ellsworth Road, Ypsilanti, boasts 19 washers, 19 dryers and the “newest technology in the area for machines,” said owner AJ Furrah. Machines take credit, debit and coins, as well as have...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor’s new curbless-design State Street opens to traffic

ANN ARBOR, MI — Downtown Ann Arbor’s first curbless street is now open to vehicle traffic. As the first phase of a major State Street redesign and rebuild winds down, the Downtown Development Authority announced the street’s reopening Saturday, Oct. 8, after four months of construction. Crews...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition

On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Serial groper at Wayne State is caught

DETROIT – An accused serial groper at Wayne State University has been caught after four female students reported similar fondling incidents on Monday, Oct. 10, officials said. All four victims were 19-22 years old. They all described incidents in which the suspect unexpectedly hugged them and then groped them...
DETROIT, MI
