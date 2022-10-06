Read full article on original website
Related
Official says Haiti is looking for foreign armed forces to calm violence
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top-ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not authorized to...
Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating America's relationship with Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council at...
Iran intensifies violent crackdown on protestors in Kurdish areas
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country’s west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into at...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. is working to provide humanitarian aid to Haiti
State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Friday that the U.S. is considering a request for a humanitarian corridor to restore the distribution of fuel within Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle. Watch the briefing in the player above. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Workers at Iran refinery complex join nationwide protests over woman’s death in police custody
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Workers at refineries crucial for Iran’s oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the...
As Iran protests continue, tensions in Kurdish region ‘like a time bomb’
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like “Death to the Dictator!” with a fury she didn’t know she had, as she joins protests calling for toppling the country’s rulers.
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in this small...
Mother of protester says daughter was beaten to death, disputes Iran’s account
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.N. considers foreign troop deployment as ‘last resort’ for Haiti crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The United Nations Security Council was evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies. Such a force would “remove the threat...
Majority in U.S. see relations with foreign adversaries grow more hostile, poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration,...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after South Korea, U.S. hold naval drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest of a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after it warned the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions. South Korea’s...
WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to hold a news briefing on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. One day after President Joe Biden declared the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death toll rises to 11 after Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city apartments
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive-packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war sparked by Russia’s February...
Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
Putin accuses Kyiv of ‘terrorist act’ in response to Crimea bridge blast
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
Hundreds gather to mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
Federal prosecutors weigh tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments on animal welfare in pork industry and death penalty case
The Supreme Court will hear arguments for two cases on Tuesday, the first involving a case on California’s efforts to improve the treatment of pigs in the pork industry that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The second deals with the statute of limitations for DNA testing in a death penalty case.
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn...
Russian officials, commentators call for more missile strikes on Ukraine
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0