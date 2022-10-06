ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lothian, MD

Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago
Anne Arundel County Fire Department

An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce.

Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Investigation revelaed that Vernon Frederick Colfack, 54, was driving south on Route 4 when he struck the vehicle driven by Talbert as Talbert was attempted to cross Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Road.

Rescue personnel pronounced Talbert dead on the scene.

Colfack reported no injuries and refused treatment on the scene.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the incident.

