ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Man accused in parade deaths removes shirt, interrupts judge

By TODD RICHMOND
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgW75_0iOkut1o00
1 of 7

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured scores of others on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time. The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week, when he demanded Judge Jennifer Dorow dismiss his public defenders. His trial began Monday with jury selection. Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow before prospective jurors were brought in, leading the judge to move him to another courtroom where he could watch via video and speak when she activated his microphone.

Thursday was the first day of testimony. Brooks began the day by interrupting Dorow at least a dozen times before jurors were brought into the courtroom. The judge had bailiffs take Brooks to the alternate courtroom. Once there, he took off his jail uniform shirt and sat on the defense table with his back to the camera. He could be seen gesturing and jabbing the table with his finger.

He was given a sign to hold up to the camera to signal objections, which he stuck down the front of his pants. He also claimed he needed medical help for a cut on his finger. Dorow said there was no blood and he would have to wait until the lunch break. After that break, he appeared to have a bandage on his right pinky.

Brooks at one point pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, but withdrew that without explanation and pleaded not guilty. Psychological evaluations before the trial found him competent.

District Attorney Susan Opper told Dorow that she believes Brooks’ antics are aimed at delaying the trial. She said recordings of his calls from jail reveal that he discusses his case with multiple people every day.

“These actions are deliberate and intentional and they have escalated,” Opper said. “He’s attempting to derail these proceedings and delay the inevitable.”

Dorow agreed.

“It’s very clear to this court that everything that he has done as outlined by the state and made evident on the record of these proceedings that it is the sole intent of Mr. Brooks to make a mockery of this process,” Dorow said. “I believe this trial needs to continue and should continue.”

After Dorow called the jurors into the courtroom, Brooks removed his objection sign from his pants and stood behind the table with his eyes closed as Dorow began reading each charge.

Prosecutors finally began their opening statements around mid-afternoon. Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wittchow promised that jurors would see dozens of video clips of the SUV plowing through the parade as well as hear testimony from people who were hit and police officers who tried to stop the vehicle.

“As his body count increased, so did his motive to get away,” Wittchow said. “He didn’t use a gun or knife. He used 3,500 pounds of rubber, steel and glass.”

Wittchow said jurors would hear how Brooks was angry at his ex-girlfriend and sped into the parade after trying to run her down and punching her in the face. According to a criminal complaint, Brooks attacked her because she had refused to bail him out of jail in Milwaukee County on allegations that he tried to run her over earlier that month.

Brooks chose not to make an opening statement, saying he would make one after prosecutors finish their case and it is his turn to present evidence.

Prosecutors then began calling witnesses, including Waukesha Police Sgt. David Wanner, who testified that he was in charge of securing the parade route. He said the SUV “blew by me” onto the route at around 40 mph (64 kph).

Comments / 84

'Ellena Handbasket
5d ago

is... is he trying to make the jury believe that he is crazy or lacking mental competence? hopefully they are smart enough to see through his ish.

Reply(11)
62
Windy Tuck
5d ago

What a clown. Let him out and let the public take care of it. It would have been over and done with a long time ago.

Reply(1)
36
Guest
4d ago

Just think if the cop that shot at him hit him we would have had riots, funny that white people don't riot for cop fodder, isn't it?

Reply(7)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Fredrick Ramsey on Oct. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his kids in 2016. A jury found Fredrick Ramsey guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later

MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Brooks#Police#Violent Crime
KIMT

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
JANESVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct

Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI
WGAU

3 people dead after car falls off bridge in Wisconsin; allegedly involved in police chase

MILWAUKEE — Three people have died after a car fell off a bridge after an apparent chase with law enforcement in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thursday evening. According to WDJT, the Milwaukee Police Department said some of their officers were involved in a suspected drug dealing and reckless driving incident Thursday evening. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading officers on a chase.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (three, four, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise

Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted. Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart. On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy