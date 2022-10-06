Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
👟 Track and Field Mourns Passing of Halcyon “Tudie” MacKnight
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas track and field member and Hall of Fame inductee Halcyon “Tudie” MacKnight passed away on Thursday (October 6) in Kernersville, North Carolina, Kansas Athletics confirmed with MacKnight’s family. She was 61 years old. MacKnight was a member of the Kansas track...
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Travels to Norman to Take on Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks are set to play their first road contest in 28 days when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon on the call.
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The matchup with Baylor will be the second straight road trip for the Jayhawks, as Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma on October 15 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The October 22 matchup with Baylor will be Kansas’ fifth day game and third 11 a.m. kickoff this season.
kuathletics.com
Ameer Robertson
Ameer Robertson joined the Communication team in August 2022 as a communication specialist. Robertson will work with the Communication department for the 2022 school year. Ameer comes to Lawrence after playing college tennis at North Carolina A&T State University and pursuing her master’s degree in Business Administration. Though she is working at the University of Kansas, she is working as an independent contractor through the McLendon Foundation as a fellow.
