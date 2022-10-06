ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes through Rockville building window

Rockville, MD (7News) — A vehicle crashed through a building window in Montgomery County, Md. early Tuesday morning. The incident happened at 1396 Rockville Pike near Templeton Place in Rockville at approximately 6:30 a.m. One person was evaluated by EMS at the scene but refused transport, according to Montgomery...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

1 injured after Montgomery County crash ends in entrapment: Officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A collision ended with one person being trapped inside a vehicle in Montgomery County late Sunday evening, officials said. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Muncaster Mill Road near Bowie Mill Road in the Rockville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WJLA

3-vehicle Md. crash involving TruGreen truck sends 1 to hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was pinned inside of a TruGreen work truck in Montgomery County, Md., following a three-vehicle collision, according to officials. The crash also involved a car and an HVAC van. The incident happened on Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road at approximately 8:40...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Arrest Seven People After Protests Shut Down I-495 In Montgomery County

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested seven people after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following multiple calls of protestors dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road. According to a preliminary investigation, more than 10 pedestrians were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. Several other protestors were walking around and holding signs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Construction Maintenance
mocoshow.com

Traffic: Demonstrators Shut Down I-495 at Route 29, All Traffic Stopped

Update: All lanes now open on Inner Loop of I-495 at Exit 30 (MD-29/Colesville Rd) The Maryland State Police report that the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Montgomery County is currently shut down due to demonstrators in the road. We are told the demonstrators are protesting the climate crisis. According to WTOP Traffic, all traffic is currently stopped. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDOT shuts down Owings Mills metro stop over police activity

BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop has been evacuated due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, transportation officials said.The transit authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. collision leaves one man dead

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Prince George’s County police said they got a call to go the area of Temple Hill Road and Piscataway Road in Clinton about a collision involving a pedestrian. When they arrived...
CLINTON, MD
WTOP

1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
GREENBELT, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy