'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes through Rockville building window
Rockville, MD (7News) — A vehicle crashed through a building window in Montgomery County, Md. early Tuesday morning. The incident happened at 1396 Rockville Pike near Templeton Place in Rockville at approximately 6:30 a.m. One person was evaluated by EMS at the scene but refused transport, according to Montgomery...
1 injured by vehicle that rolled off tow truck in Montgomery Village: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was injured in Montgomery Village, Md. on Monday after a vehicle rolled off a tow truck and struck a pedestrian, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer. The incident happened in the 19500 block of Tiber Court near...
1 injured after Montgomery County crash ends in entrapment: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A collision ended with one person being trapped inside a vehicle in Montgomery County late Sunday evening, officials said. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Muncaster Mill Road near Bowie Mill Road in the Rockville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer.
3-vehicle Md. crash involving TruGreen truck sends 1 to hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was pinned inside of a TruGreen work truck in Montgomery County, Md., following a three-vehicle collision, according to officials. The crash also involved a car and an HVAC van. The incident happened on Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road at approximately 8:40...
Maryland Task Force One returns home after helping victims of Hurricane Ian
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — We've got some great news to share!. Our hometown heroes, Maryland Task Force (MD-TF1), also known as Montgomery County's Urban Search and Rescue Team, is officially home after they were demobilized in Florida following their mission to help folks impacted by Hurricane Ian. The...
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
MDOT shuts down Owings Mills metro stop over police activity
BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop has been evacuated due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, transportation officials said.The transit authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Md. AG releases police bodycam after 75-year-old is fatally shot in Riverdale Park
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released the body-worn camera footage Tuesday of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Riverdale Park, Md. in September. **WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**. On September 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department responded to a...
Police investigation underway after shooting in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A suspect greeted a Montgomery County police officer with a raised gun before running away from the scene of a shooting Friday night, sparking an investigation. Officers responded to Twinbrook Parkway, nearby Halpine Road, in Rockville around 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting...
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Man says water, not gas, came out of Sterling 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (7News) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven on Davenport Drive in Sterling after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
'Hellbent on escaping': Suspects caught after Bladensburg, Md. officer-involved shooting
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating what began as a suspicious incident shortly before midnight and ended with a police-involved shooting in Prince George's County. Dispatch received a call at 11:51 p.m. Sunday about two men who were wearing ski masks and acting suspiciously in the 5100 block...
Man charged for fatally beating, stabbing stepson in Upper Marlboro: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of his stepson last Friday in Prince George's County, according to a release. Jamie Porras, 68, is accused of beating and stabbing Kelly McClary, 53, at a home in Upper Marlboro. On October...
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
Prince George’s Co. collision leaves one man dead
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Prince George’s County police said they got a call to go the area of Temple Hill Road and Piscataway Road in Clinton about a collision involving a pedestrian. When they arrived...
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
