As drought pummels the western US, water levels in many reservoirs have dropped to extremely low levels.In California’s Shasta Lake, dropping water levels have also revealed a once-hidden part of the nation’s history.A boat that served in the Second World War has emerged on the reservoir’s shrinking shorelines and, according to the US Forest Service, this boat had a long and storied history before ending up at the bottom of the lake bed.The Forest Service office in Shasta-Trinity National Forest shared photos of the sunken craft — which they’ve dubbed the “Ghost Boat” — on Facebook this week, sharing...

SHASTA LAKE, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO