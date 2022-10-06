Read full article on original website
Noel Coward’s Private Lives hits the stage through now and Oct. 23
ST. LOUIS – Noël Coward’s classic comedy, Private Lives, hits the stage now through October 23 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. Elyot and Amanda are enjoying a romantic honeymoon – just not with each other. The divorced duo is face-to-face for the first time in five years as they adjoined their hotel balconies. Passions and tempers collide in this combustible romp, as the two remember why they fell in love and why they divorced in the first place.
STL Veg Girl cooks up colorful comfort food
A plant on every plate does not mean bland and unexciting dishes.
Tim's Travels: Aerie's Alpine Coaster
Calling all thrill-seekers, there's a new adventure waiting for you in Grafton.
Author shares his inspiration behind new children's book
Author of Dr. Z's Menagerie Jerry Zuckerman joined us to preview his new book.
Alton’s spooky ‘Soul Asylum’ museum embraces the supernatural
Alton, IL – On the Illinois side of the Mississippi River sits a town with a lengthy history. Amongst the old buildings is the Mineral Springs Hotel. The building is no longer the home of Mineral Spring’s Hotel, but home to a unique museum, a couple of shops, and ghost tours.
St. Louis Woman honors the city’s legendary ladies
ST. LOUIS – Singer Yalkak “Laka” Huyette is performing at the Zack Theatre from now until October 22. Laka is the only performer in this show, where she portrays some of the most influential and successful women of St. Louis. Laka performs the tunes, the dance, and poetry of Josephine Baker, Tina Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, and Maya Angelou.
El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year. The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the...
New brunch spot to open in Eat-Rite building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The small diner at the corner of Chouteau Ave. and S 7th St. is getting a fresh start. Most know it as Eat-Rite Diner. There’s some debate about how long it’s been there, but one thing is for sure, it is woven into St. Louis history.
What Are You Doing About It? Career Expo & Happy Hour, International Day of the Girl, Collective STL
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Save 50% on Love Your Teeth and Improve Your Smile with a Mother’s Day Special
ST. LOUIS – We’re so confident that you’re going to love your smile that we’re giving 50% off our Pro-Renewal Whitening System. Receive a free Go Pen stain lifter, that’s a $20 value. It’s great for on the go touch ups. Plus, free shipping is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee that starts the day you receive it. Or call 1-800-928-0353.
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week
St. Louis Taco Week is just around the corner and we're excited to stuff our faces with all of these tasty tacos. The event runs from October 10 through October 16 and during this time St. Louis' most delicious restaurants will be offering $5 specials with all types of tacos available.
Mondays with Mahe: St. Louis’s top restaurants in St. Louis Magazine
St. Louis Magazine is out with its top dining spots and this year's restaurants of the year.
Sunday Forecast
A toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot in the head in south St. Louis on Monday.
Grover the river otter dies at the Saint Louis Zoo
The St. Louis Zoo loses an animal member today, after almost two decades of living at the zoo.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favourite comfort food? If you always seem to go for pizza whenever you feel like something soothing, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these places are.
Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker
ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
St. Louis Lambert International Airport website targeted by Russian hackers
St. Louis Lambert International Airport was one of more than a dozen of the country's largest airports allegedly hacked by pro-Russian hackers. St. Louis Lambert International Airport website targeted …. St. Louis Lambert International Airport was one of more than a dozen of the country's largest airports allegedly hacked by...
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
