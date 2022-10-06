ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, GA

Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

One Man's Opinion: Water, water ... everywhere

Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first-world or Third World country are whether or not you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether or not the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, across the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark folks, and that means trouble folks, right here in River City and across this great land.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Election complaint filed in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — A complaint has been filed with the Georgia Attorney General’s office alleging possible election wrongdoing in Spalding County. The complaint was filed with the attorney general’s election fraud division by William Perry of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs. Perry is asking for an investigation into the fact that Spalding Election Board Chairperson Ben Johnson also holds the information technology contract with the county, including the elections division, through his business.
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Former Salvation Army caseworker arrested in COVID-relief fraud

COVINGTON — A woman who received federal relief funds for her business during the pandemic has been arrested in connection with the theft of American Rescue Plan Act funding that was supposed to go to area residents for rent and mortgage assistance. Christal Deshai Guthrie, 44, of 65 Kestrel...
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
