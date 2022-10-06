Read full article on original website
Related
State School Superintendent endorses FoCo BOE candidate, another drops out of race
The Forsyth County Board of Education building in Cumming, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Mike Valdes, the Republican candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 seat, has received an endorsement from the highest-ranking education leader in Georgia.
Plaintiffs lose judge’s ruling, will ask Gov Kemp to appoint an A-CC Commissioner
A judge issues a weekend ruling and says the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker will be held in March of next year. A citizens group had filed a lawsuit trying to force the election to take place in November. The ruling...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Traffic Watch: Drivers in North Forsyth County may soon see progress at GA 400/SR 369 construction site
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
One Man's Opinion: Water, water ... everywhere
Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first-world or Third World country are whether or not you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether or not the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, across the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark folks, and that means trouble folks, right here in River City and across this great land.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Election complaint filed in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — A complaint has been filed with the Georgia Attorney General’s office alleging possible election wrongdoing in Spalding County. The complaint was filed with the attorney general’s election fraud division by William Perry of Georgia Ethics Watchdogs. Perry is asking for an investigation into the fact that Spalding Election Board Chairperson Ben Johnson also holds the information technology contract with the county, including the elections division, through his business.
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
saportareport.com
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Salvation Army caseworker arrested in COVID-relief fraud
COVINGTON — A woman who received federal relief funds for her business during the pandemic has been arrested in connection with the theft of American Rescue Plan Act funding that was supposed to go to area residents for rent and mortgage assistance. Christal Deshai Guthrie, 44, of 65 Kestrel...
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Drug agents seize $172K worth of fentanyl at Georgia mail facility
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Agents found a package with the deadly drug fentanyl at a mail facility in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities conducted an “open-air-search” on the package Thursday with the help of a narcotics detection K9. The...
Pro-Russian 'hacktivists' targeted Atlanta airport website and others to 'make a point'
ATLANTA — On Monday, at least 14 airport websites and travel information websites were the target of a coordinated hack, seemingly for political gain and attention. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was one of the targets for the pro-Russian activists, in what cyber threat intelligence experts call the group's largest hacking effort to date.
Comments / 0