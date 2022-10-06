ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

DMPL and five other Iowa libraries to offer free digital literacy workshops, funded through national program

Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m., North Side Library, Free (registration required) Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., North Side Library, Free (registration required) Des Moines Public Library (DMPL), along with 159 other American libraries will join the Public Library Association’s (PLA) Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive cohort supported by AT&T. DMPL is one...
littlevillagemag.com

Little Village Central Iowa 007

Election Day is Nov. 8, and if you haven’t heard, Iowa has some key races on the ballot. In this issue, Little Village zooms in on Deidre DeJear and Michael Franken, Democratic nominees for governor and U.S. Senate, respectively — candidates with working-class cred and platforms that poll well with Iowans, from legalizing weed to funding public schools. Left in a fundraising lurch by the Democratic Party institution, do either stand a chance against the Reynolds and Grassley war chests?
IOWA STATE

