Writing led Dessa to hip hop. Her music career brought her back again — and into the Iowa literary world
Drake University, Des Moines, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m., Free (registration required) Music University Showcase ft. Dessa, Open Mike Eagle. xBk, Des Moines, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m., $20. The Iowa Review Reading ft. Tracie Morris, Dessa and others. Prairie Lights Virtual, Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.,...
DMPL and five other Iowa libraries to offer free digital literacy workshops, funded through national program
Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m., North Side Library, Free (registration required) Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., North Side Library, Free (registration required) Des Moines Public Library (DMPL), along with 159 other American libraries will join the Public Library Association’s (PLA) Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive cohort supported by AT&T. DMPL is one...
Little Village Central Iowa 007
Election Day is Nov. 8, and if you haven’t heard, Iowa has some key races on the ballot. In this issue, Little Village zooms in on Deidre DeJear and Michael Franken, Democratic nominees for governor and U.S. Senate, respectively — candidates with working-class cred and platforms that poll well with Iowans, from legalizing weed to funding public schools. Left in a fundraising lurch by the Democratic Party institution, do either stand a chance against the Reynolds and Grassley war chests?
