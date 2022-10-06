Election Day is Nov. 8, and if you haven’t heard, Iowa has some key races on the ballot. In this issue, Little Village zooms in on Deidre DeJear and Michael Franken, Democratic nominees for governor and U.S. Senate, respectively — candidates with working-class cred and platforms that poll well with Iowans, from legalizing weed to funding public schools. Left in a fundraising lurch by the Democratic Party institution, do either stand a chance against the Reynolds and Grassley war chests?

