Read full article on original website
Related
Daylight saving time: Delaware falling back despite U.S. Senate approving Sunshine Protection Act
Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time. This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, Delaware residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. ...
US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should...
Comments / 0