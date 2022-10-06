ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should...
