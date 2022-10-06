ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

By Alejandra Yanez
 5 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated.

Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school

McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm.

The district stated that all students and faculty are safe.

